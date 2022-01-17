Blow for Munster as Damian De Allende and Niall Scannell ruled out of Wasps clash

Niall Scannell picked up an injury in the win over Castres. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

MUNSTER will have to do without Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende for "a number of weeks" due to his abdominal injury.

The centre missed the wins over Ulster and Castres and is ruled out of Sunday's final Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Wasps.

Niall Scannell is also expected to miss that game due to a shoulder issue he picked up in the last-gasp win in France. The former Ireland hooker will go for scans on the injury.

South Africa international Jason Jenkins is back training and could come into contention this week, as could his compatriot Chris Cloete and winger Calvin Nash. All three will be monitored before the team is named on Friday.

Joey Carbery (elbow), RG Snyman (knee) and Rowan Osborne (head) remain on the long-term injury list, while Australian hooker Declan Moore has returned from Ulster after his short-term loan.

Munster are already through to the Round of 16, but will be keen to see off Wasps in order to secure the highest possible seeding for the knockout rounds.