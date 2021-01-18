Big boost for Munster as Dave Kilcoyne returns to training ahead of Leinster clash

Munster have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday's PRO14 showdown against Leinster, as Dave Kilcoyne has returned to training, and is set to be available for selection.

The Ireland loosehead has endured an injury hit season and having recovered from an ankle injury, which saw him miss most of the season, Kilcoyne picked up a calf knock and missed the recent win over Connacht.

Jack O'Donoghue was also ruled out of that game, but the back-row has overcome a leg injury, and is back in training to further boost Johann van Graan's options.

Jean Kleyn has completed his return to play protocols, while Mike Haley is due to complete the same protocols today before getting the green light to return to training.

Apart from Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee) and Joey Carbery (ankle), Munster are set to have a strong hand to choose from ahead of Leinster's arrival in Thomond Park this weekend.

Online Editors