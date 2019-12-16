Tadhg Beirne may miss the Six Nations after Munster confirmed that the loose forward suffered a fractured ankle against Saracens.

Big blow for Ireland and Munster as Tadhg Beirne facing lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing ankle

Beirne went down in the first half of the 15-6 defeat to the English side after his leg was pinned awkwardly during a collision. The 27-year-old will require surgery, and no timetable has been put forward for his return to the field.

However, with Ireland's Six Nations campaign beginning at the start of February, Beirne is facing a fitness race to take part in any of it.

Elsewhere, Peter O'Mahony, who withdrew from the Munster line-up before kick-off, is suffering from a low-grade adductor injury. Tighthead prop John Ryan, who wasn't included in Andy Farrell's first Ireland training squad, has a calf strain while loosehead props Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman will return to training this week after recent injuries.

