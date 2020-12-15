Ben Healy ruled out of Clermont showdown and set for spell on the sidelines after Harlequins late hits

Ben Healy is set for a spell on the sideline after suffering a shoulder injury. Photo by Bill Murray/Sportsfile

Munster out-half Ben Healy has been ruled out of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup clash in Clermont due to the shoulder injury he picked up in last weekend's win over Harlequins.

Healy underwent a scan yesterday, which revealed significant enough damage to mean that he will now begin a period of rehab.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was furious with two late tackles from Quins players, which caused Healy's shoulder injury, one of which went unpunished.

Although the 21-year old managed to finish out the game, Healy was in visible discomfort.

JJ Hanrahan is set to continue in the No 10 jersey for the trip to France, while Rory Scannell could earn a recall as cover on the bench.

Front-row duo Jeremy Loughman (shoulder) and Niall Scannell (neck) have returned to full training and are available for selection.

Meanwhile, full-back Matt Gallagher underwent successful shoulder surgery last week and now joins Alex McHenry (thumb), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) on the long-term injury list.

Clermont will be without their versatile French forward Sébastien Vahaamahina, who is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury.

Online Editors