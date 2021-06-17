Back-rows Coombes and Wall the big winners at Munster awards

Gavin Coombes has been named Munster's Player of the Year. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

BACK-rows Gavin Coombes and Dorothy Wall are Munster's players of the season.

The Men's Player of the Year award caps a superb week for 23-year-old Skibbereen native Coombes, who was called up to the Ireland squad for the summer internationals on the back of his stunning breakout season in red.

The powerful back-row scored 15 tries in 22 appearances for the province and was consistently excellent across the campaign.

Although the women's season has been severely disrupted, 21-year-old Wall shone for Ireland in their Six Nations campaign.

Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey was named the province's Young Player of the Year, while out-half Ben Healy got the nod for the John McCarthy Award for Greencore Academy Player of the Year.