Back row Gavin Coombes signs new Munster contract up to 2025

Gavin Coombes is one of Munster's top young players. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MUNSTER have confirmed that their No 8 Gavin Coombes has committed to the club until 2025.

The Skibbereen native has become an important member of Johann van Graan's side in the last two seasons and his emergence as a forceful carrier has mitigated the blow of losing CJ Stander to retirement.

He was in contract until the end of next season, but the province have moved to secure his long-term future with an extension to that deal.

Coombes is one of the first names on the Munster team-sheet and is a regular member of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad without being able to break into the matchday 23 for the Six Nations. He won two caps against Japan and the United States last summer.

Coombes is expected to make his 50th appearance for Munster against Leinster on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ulster have re-hired former Ireland centre Jonny Bell as their defence coach.

Bell rejoins after stints with Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors and has penned a three-year deal to replace Jared Payne, who is joining Clermont.

Former All Black Craig Newby has extended his contract as skills coach for another two years.