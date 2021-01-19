'At least they used some of our tactics against Ulster' - Van Graan hits back at Leinster coaches' criticism

Johann van Graan has suggested that Leinster took a leaf out of Munster’s much-maligned game-plan in their win over Ulster two weeks’ ago.

In the aftermath of September’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final win, Blues’ coach Leo Cullen and his assistant Felipe Contepomi lamented their opponents’ reliance on box-kicking and lack of ambition in the game.

Two weeks’ later, Saracens beat Leinster using a similar approach and both van Graan and his senior coach Stephen Larkham have defended their tactics.

And when he tuned in to the PRO14 derby between Leinster and Ulster he saw a familiar plan.

"I think you take every game and you do what's necessary to win,” van Graan said.

"I'm glad that in the Ulster game two weeks ago, at least they used some of our tactics in that game as well, so that's brilliant to see."

On Saturday, van Graan and Munster welcome Leinster Thomond Park and he’s excited by the chance for his side to test themselves against their four-in-a-row hunting rivals.

"Look, it's another game in our season. We have played nine games in the PRO14 and won eight, and so have Leinster. They are definitely one of the form sides of the competition and of the last three years," he said.

"They have played 11 games across all competitions this season and have 11 bonus points, so they are such a quality outfit. We know it and they know it.

"We're looking to improve our game every week and we believe we've done some nice things this season. We had some convincing victories, we had some come-from-behind victories, we had to grind out some victories. Munster-Leinster games are always special."

However, van Graan believes conditions will have a part to play in the way both sides approach the game.

"I'm not a weather expert but it looks like it could be rainy and cold and snowy on Saturday evening so that will definitely play its part," he said.

"It comes down to small moments and guys taking their opportunities. We didn't take our opportunities in the semi-final and they did.

"They are rightly the champions and we're looking forward to playing against them on Saturday evening at Thomond Park."

