Toulouse will be able to call upon the services of star scrum-half Antoine Dupont when they face Munster at Thomond Park in next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.

The 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year was initially suspended for the game after receiving a red card against South Africa, but he appealed his ban and today it was reduced by two weeks which frees him to play against Perpignan this weekend in the Top 14.

Dupont received a red card for taking his former teammate Cheslin Kolbe out in the air during the sides’ epic battle in Marseille and he was suspended for France’s win over Japan and Toulouse’s Top 14 meeting with Lyon last weekend.

The presence of Dupont will significantly strengthen the 2021 champions as they return to Ireland after beating Munster on penalties in last year’s quarter-final, before losing to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium a week later.

Munster will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start on Sunday week, with a visit to Northampton Saints to come a week later.

Meanwhile, South Africa prop Thomas du Toit has been banned for three weeks for his red card against England and will miss the Sharks’ first two Pool games in the Champions Cup.