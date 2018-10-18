Another Leinster prospect moves to Munster as scrum-half McCarthy opts to join rivals

Munster have announced a raft of new contract extensions for key players such as Tommy O'Donnell and Chris Cloete while the province has also confirmed that Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy will join the team next season.

Munster have announced a raft of new contract extensions for key players such as Tommy O'Donnell and Chris Cloete while the province has also confirmed that Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy will join the team next season.

Munster currently have five scrum-halves on the books, with Conor Murray (sidelined with a neck injury), Duncan Williams, Neil Cronin, James Hart and Alby Matthewson (signed on a short-term deal) all involved with the senior squad currently.

McCarthy has had limited opportunities in the Leinster first team due to the presence of first choice duo Luke McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park, and with academy prospects Hugh O'Sullivan and Paddy Patterson emerging, the former St Michael's number nine has opted to move down south next season on a two-year deal.

Centre Chris Farrell, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, has also signed a new three-year deal up to 2022, with Cloete joining him in penning a fresh two-year extension that also runs to 2022.

Tommy O’Donnell, James Cronin and Neil Cronin have all signed two-year contract extensions until June 2021 while academy players Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly will join the senior squad next season.

Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors