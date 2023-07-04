An Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads tributes for Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver following his tragic death in Cape Town

Tributes have been paid to the Munster Rugby coach and former Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver who has tragically died at the age of 58.

Oliver, who won three Scotland caps, died after a paragliding accident in Cape Town.

Oliver held the role of elite performance officer at Munster Rugby and was in South Africa with his wife Fiona, supporting their son Jack and the rest of the Ireland squad who are currently playing in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, when the tragic accident happened.

He won three caps for Scotland, making one appearance in the 1987 World Cup and one in 1991, with both coming against Zimbabwe.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD tweeted: “Very saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Greig Oliver in South Africa today. He contributed a great deal to the game of rugby - both as coach with @Munsterrugby and as a player for his native Scotland.”

Former Scotland international Craig Chalmers tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my good friend Greig Oliver. I was lucky to spend many great times on & off the pitch with him playing for the South or touring with Scotland. My thoughts are with Fiona, Jack, Ciara & his family at this very sad time. RIP Mate”

Garryowen Rugby Club tweeted: “All at Garryowen F.C. are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and club mate Greig Oliver who was involved in a tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town today. He will be greatly missed by all of us lucky enough to have known him”

Annan Rugby Club also tweeted: “All at Annan Rugby are shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Greig Oliver. Greig was a great player, great coach, great man & a great friend to many at Annan Rugby. Our thoughts go out to his wife Fiona, children Jack & Ciara & family at this sad time. RIP Greig”

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan said on the club's website: "We are all in a state of shock following Greig's tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

"Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

"He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace."

Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Kevin Potts said: "On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

"Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

"Today's news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont tweeted: "On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time."

Sunday Times' Scottish rugby correspondent Mark Palmer said: "This is desperate, desperate news. A terrific player in a congested era for Scotland scrum halves and ever so helpful whenever you called to tap into his extensive rugby knowledge."