'A big part of my decision lies in the values of the club' - Stephen Larkham confirmed as new Munster backs coach

Former Australia out-half Stephen Larkham has been confirmed as Munster's new backs coach.

As reported by Cian Tracey in the The Irish Independent earlier this month, Larkham join Johann van Graan's back-room staff as Felix Jones's replacement.

"I am very excited and honoured to be joining Munster rugby," said Larkham.

"A big part of my decision lies in the values of the club and the importance they place on community. I have come from a very similar environment and know how effective and enjoyable that can be.

"I have had a number of conversations with Johann and I'm very excited to be working with him, as our views on rugby are very similar.

"I'm also looking forward to meeting and working with not only the other coaches in Graham and JP but also the very talented group of players that Munster have."

The 45-year-old has a young family and was keen to visit their potential new home city before signing a contract. Having done that, Larkham has signed on the dotted line and it is another major coup for Munster after they hired Graham Rowntree as their forwards coach.

That would mean that the club have appointed both of their primary targets in their respective areas, which in turn could see Munster ease their search for a third new coach.

Van Graan had said that he would look to bring in three new faces to his coaching team, but such is the experience that Rowntree and Larkham will add to the set-up, Munster would not need to rush into hiring another.

Larkham has previously worked with the IRFU's performance director David Nucifora during the pair's time with the Brumbies and their relationship is likely to have helped push the deal through.

Larkham is also close to Connacht head coach Andy Friend, whom he also knows from the Brumbies, where Larkham both played and coached for the majority of his illustrious career.

He comes highly-rated and did have other attractive offers on the table.

