17 offloads and 14 home-grown players - risks will reap rewards as Munster develop new-found perspective

MUNSTER’S unbeaten start to the PRO14 season may be an off-Broadway production in a packed sporting schedule but it may have long-lasting consequences.

Johann van Graan’s side have been perennially criticised for an austere, ascetic approach to their sport which, without coincidence, has left them languishing behind Europe’s heavyweights as they enter a tenth season questing a return to the champions’ podium.

Monday’s novel Monday Night Lights win against Cardiff – although the absence of fans is now depressingly familiar – maintained the encouraging enterprise displayed in the first three weeks of the season.

As autumn leaves fall, spring buds are shooting up within these ranks; 14 home-grown players contributed to a thrilling success which pointed the way forward to a brighter future.

Their past will still shadow them, however.

A squad encased in a familiar way of doing things cannot hope to change dramatically in such a short space of time; but the good intentions are honourable.

Accused of not possessing the type of vibrant game required, in the absence of natural brute physicality, to repel the behemoths of their sport, Munster have arrived late at the conclusion that their approach needed to change.

Monday may have illustrated how far that change might bring then; yet it also reminded them of how far they have still to travel.

A haul of five tries and thirty-eight points is a fancy bounty but the concession of three tries (27 points) is also instructive.

Against better opposition, Munster may have indeed notched a similar total; trouble is, their opponents would have racked up at least 60.

Having moth-balled the skills that might allow them to play a different type of game, it is no surprise that errors abound in trying to implement a new way of thinking.

When it comes off, the fab four offloads that preceded JJ Hanrahan’s late try, for example, it is simply wondrous to behold; when it does not, the opposition can be under your posts in seconds.

As well, unpredictable implosions in a shambolic lineout, pathetically poor midfield defence, particularly from first-phase – Cardiff exploited the inextricably linked issues for their tries which bookended the game – stood out like a sore thumb.

And, in a game that featured 17 offloads – from a position last season where they averaged under six a game – 18 missed tackles unbalanced the ledger too much.

For now. When it comes to those tedious "learnings", these are the lessons you want.

Munster must stick with their ambitious development; for all the crinkles and creases, an unbeaten start with their mostly shadow performers – 14 home-grown players were in the XV that began Monday’s game – should fill them with confidence.

As Munster tumbled out of contention for major titles in recent seasons, it didn’t appear that Van Graan and Stephen Larkham were in concert in terms of this team’s progression.

There appears to be more harmony, now; Munster will not forgo their historic pedigree, though; their astounding back-row, and James Cronin’s turnover prowess, ensures they retain a physical threat, too, as a brace of mauled tries proved.

"This was a great advertisement for rugby at Thomond Park, some fantastic tries for both teams and a positive result for us," said van Graan.

"I guess the only thing that wasn’t here tonight was the supporters because I think that was a class game of rugby."

Munster stuck to their guns, and young guns too, with Ben Healy and Craig Casey continuing their partnership at out-half and an exciting back-row burgeoning with physical and skilful intent.

With their senior cohort not hiding their light beneath a bushel with Camp Ireland, it is as if a sea-change in approach has captivated the island; Connacht and Ulster, too, are maintaining their expansive approach.

The old dogs will learn new tricks but the young kids are lapping them up; Cardiff were no mugs, as Connacht discovered last week.

"Look, Cardiff’s a quality team," agreed van Graan. "You look how they annihilated Connacht last week and we knew this was going to be a top of the table clash.

"I’ve got confidence in our squad and this was a really tough game. Cardiff didn’t go away, they stuck with the game until the 80th minute so very happy with that performance. We’ll take the five points, it’s still very early in the season, a lot to work on but very happy."

The luckless centre Dan Goggin will hope to emerge unscathed; he damaged a shoulder and had to be withdrawn and after missing chunks of time with leg and ankle problems, this could be another damaging blow for him.

"He’ll go for a scan. He’s a pretty tough lad is Goggy, so he’ll go for a scan and hopefully we’ll know more a bit later in the week. He’s in good form and hopefully it’s not serious."

Munster head to Newport next week where their new-found enterprise will suit them; they should be able to catch fire against a dismal Dragons who, despite their name, never do.

