Munster prop Keynan Knox ruled out with knee injury while Irish second row Regan signs Super Rugby contract

Keynan Knox is facing a spell on the sideline after suffering a knee injury. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster prop Keynan Knox is facing a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Connacht last weekend.

The South African born tighthead finished the game and stood tall in the all-important final scrum, but a subsequent MRI scan revealed an injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. Munster have no game this weekend, but trained in Limerick today ahead of next week's clash with Leinster at Thomond Park.

Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn are following the return to play protocols after suffering head injuries in the game, while Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O'Donoghue will train this week after picking up minor injuries last week. The province issued no update on injured out-half Joey Carbery, who remains listed among their long-term absentees with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, former Ireland U-20 lock Jack Regan has been handed a shot at Super Rugby by New Zealand franchise the Highlanders.

The Offaly native, son of All-Ireland winner Daithi, impressed while playing in the Mitre 10 Cup for Otago last year and has been added to Tony Brown's roster for Super Rugby Aotearoa, which kicks off on February 26.

The 23-year-old has been drafted in as injury cover for lock Pari Pari Parkinson who is out with an ankle problem until April.

Regan spent time in the Leinster sub-Academy before joining Ulster and he made one senior appearance against his home province in December 2019.

Injury hampered his chance of making it and, when he was approached to move to New Zealand to play club rugby Ulster agreed to release him and he made the move early last year.

He follows in the footsteps of Irish props Oli Jager and Conan O'Donnell who have lined out for New Zealand franchises in Super Rugby in recent years, while legendary Ireland full-back Rob Kearney will play for Western Force in this year's Australian edition of the tournament.

Online Editors