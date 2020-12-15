Munster on red alert as Ben Healy's link with Glasgow intensifies

Munster will be on red alert as they look to ensure Ben Healy remains at the club after Glasgow Warriors confirmed that Adam Hastings has joined Gloucester.

Glasgow are actively seeking a replacement for their Scotland out-half, whose departure will come as a major blow to the club, who have already lost several big names such as Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Glasgow are understood to be closely monitoring Healy, who is part of the Munster Academy and therefore not on a much more lucrative senior contract.

The 21-year old out-half has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season, which hasn't gone unnoticed in Scotland, whom Healy qualifies to play for through his family roots.

Hastings' departure to Gloucester to replace Danny Cipriani, who has left with immediate effect, will have Munster sweating over the possibility of Healy having his head turned by Glasgow.

The Tipperary native is seen as a central part of Munster's future plans, but given that all Irish players' contracts remain on hold, there is always a risk that players could be tempted to play elsewhere.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was recently asked if there was interest in Healy and he said: "I am aware that he is Scottish-qualified. He has been impressive in his outings so far this year. Unfortunately, he has been a bit too good because he has played against Edinburgh and Glasgow, and had a big influence in those games."

Healy came off the bench in Munster's Champions Cup win over Harlequins last weekend, but picked up an injury and as a result is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Clermont.

Johann van Graan has already made it clear that Healy is a key part of his future plans despite Glasgow's apparent interest.

"He is a class individual, and hopefully he will stay at Munster," the Munster head coach said.

