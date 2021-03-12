Munster on alert with Simon Zebo set to leave Racing 92 at end of season

Simon Zebo of Racing 92 facing Munster at Thomond Park in 2019. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster have been put on red alert with the news that Simon Zebo is set to leave Racing 92 at the end of the season.

Independent.ie understands that Zebo is to end his three-year stay with the Parisian outfit and, as such, has already begun the search for a new club.

It remains to be seen if Munster will enter the race to re-sign their record try scorer, who left the province in 2018.

Zebo has always left the door open for a potential return to Munster, while he has also never made any secret of his desire to play for Ireland again.

The 30-year old won the last of his 35 caps in June 2017 before he effectively put his international career on hold when he moved to France.

Zebo and his young family have settled well in France, so he may well explore further opportunities in the Top 14, while it is believed he is also looking at the option of playing in the English Premiership.

The Cork man made a big impact at Racing, where he has scored 21 tries in 53 games, including four tries this season.

Munster are well stocked at full-back, but with a player of Zebo's calibre now on the market, it will be fascinating to see if the province make a play to bring him home.

Zebo scored 60 tries in 144 games for Munster across an eight-year spell, which saw him become a real crowd favourite at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park.

Still only 30, Zebo has plenty left to offer as he plots his next move.

Meanwhile, Racing's other Irish player, Donnacha Ryan, is also expected to leave the club, with Pro D2 side Vannes thought to be interested in signing the 37-year old lock.

Online Editors