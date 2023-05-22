Munster men and women set to host Barbarians in Thomond Park

Munster women’s and men’s sides will both face the Barbarians at Thomond Park on Saturday September 30, the province have announced.

Munster women will be seeking revenge for their 19-0 loss in their last game against the Baa-Baas at Thomond Park in 2016 – the very first fixture for the invitational women’s side.

However, the men’s sides will be preparing for their first encounter.

The Reds women’s team, who are current interprovincial champions, will get the action underway at 2.0pm while the men’s side will kick-off at 4.30pm.

Family tickets are on sale from €40 (two adults and two children) while 10-year supporters club holders will get 10 per cent discount.