In his pre-match assessment of what topped the South Africans’ agenda in the Munster versus Stormers game in Thomond Park, Jerry Flannery alluded to their struggle with the obvious: a different game, in different conditions, with different referees.

He wasn’t sharing this as deep insight, rather confirming it had already presented itself as a problem, and it would take a while for them to adjust.

Not long before Flannery was making his opening remarks on RTE2, we were making our way through the anti-Covid slalom to get into the ground. On that journey we bumped into a man who told us there was a late change to one of the runners and riders. Scottish referee Mike Adamson had withdrawn with a calf injury to be replaced by the IRFU’s Andrew Brace.

To be honest, our concern was more about the rain holding off than who was running the game, but if you were in the Stormers camp, you might have felt some of the wind ebbing from your sails.

Consider their predicament: a long way from home, struggling to come to terms with the issues highlighted by Flannery – allowing for the fact that Cape Town is hardly bone dry in winter – and the next thing a Scottish ref is replaced by an Irish-based one? Better still, one who is based in Limerick?

Factor in the circumstances of the game, and you have another plot twist. With a TMO decision pending in the first half, the Stormers were looking at a 19-0 lead if the call from upstairs went their way. It didn’t. Even so, five minutes later they went from 12-0 to 15-0. Then, literally, they were mauled out of it in the second half. If you think most mauls originate from penalties to touch, there is the original penalty to consider, followed by the legality of the maul itself.

Do the Stormers have a right to feel aggrieved?

Firstly, the logistics of replacing Mike Adamson with a neutral referee late in the day were not straightforward. Between injuries and unavailability, it may have come down to a choice between flying in an Italian with moderate experience or dialling up a local with loads of it. They went for the latter option.

Secondly, this may have been as awkward for Brace as it was alarming for the Stormers. The model across the game now is for referees to be virtually embedded with their local team. So Brace and Frank Murphy are tied into the Munster High Performance Centre in UL. On one level, it makes sense for both parties to have some access to each other; on another, it skews the relationship.

It was noticeable, for example, how vocal Munster were in appealing to Brace, which he can’t have enjoyed. Equally, it was noticeable how in dealing with some of those appeals, he addressed the individuals by name. After all, he sees them at work all the time. If you were a Stormer on the field in Thomond Park, you might have felt like you had just crashed the party.

“We got on the wrong side of the referee, no question, in the second half and we paid the price for it,” their coach John Dobson said. “We really struggled with the interpretations in that second half. I didn’t feel that we got blown away by their pack – we got blown away in terms of conceding penalties.”

The implication was fairly clear. Dobson would hardly be the first coach to feel he’d got a raw deal. Typically on a Monday morning, the tournament referees’ manager would don goggles and plastic gloves flipping the lid on his laptop, waiting for the smoke coming from the inbox. If there are eight games in any given round, then there are eight pissed-off coaches on top of maybe another three looking to make a few points from a position of relative strength.

Up until last season, filtering that radioactive feedback had been the lot of Greg Garner. Over the summer, however, he escaped to the world of business consultancy, leaving a hole as yet unfilled. At least we think it’s unfilled. URC were not available to give any information on how we are almost three rounds into the new incarnation of Celtic/Italian/South African rugby and there is no referees’ manager. So we are unsure what the key criteria in filling refereeing slots are, and indeed if the current set-up best serves the game.

Three years ago this week, Garner gave an interview around the five-year plan for refereeing in the then Pro14. “The vision is that we want world-class officiating within the Pro14 from all our unions,” he said. “That’s for referees, TMOs, assistant referees. It goes hand-in-hand with the Pro14 wanting to be a world-class tournament.”

With respect to Garner, who gave it his best shot, we long for the good old days when the Magners League didn’t bang on about being world class and focused instead on being clear regarding key criteria in their operation. Unlike Jerry Flannery’s assessment of the South Africans, that shouldn’t take any time to adjust.