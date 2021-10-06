| 15.3°C Dublin

Munster in Thomond Park and a referee who is based in Limerick - did the Stormers get a fair deal?

Brendan Fanning

Peter O'Mahony talks to referee Andrew Brace during the Munster vs Stormers game. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Peter O'Mahony talks to referee Andrew Brace during the Munster vs Stormers game. Image credit: Sportsfile.

In his pre-match assessment of what topped the South Africans’ agenda in the Munster versus Stormers game in Thomond Park, Jerry Flannery alluded to their struggle with the obvious: a different game, in different conditions, with different referees.

He wasn’t sharing this as deep insight, rather confirming it had already presented itself as a problem, and it would take a while for them to adjust.

Not long before Flannery was making his opening remarks on RTE2, we were making our way through the anti-Covid slalom to get into the ground. On that journey we bumped into a man who told us there was a late change to one of the runners and riders. Scottish referee Mike Adamson had withdrawn with a calf injury to be replaced by the IRFU’s Andrew Brace.

