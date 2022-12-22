Munster hope Snyman return not far off and say they’ve no hang-ups over Leinster

Munster assistant coach Mike Prendergast says that they hope to have Springbok star RG Snyman back in the new year.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner has played just four times since arriving at the province in 2020 due to a succession of serious knee injuries and remains listed among the absent players ahead of the St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park.

Munster had indicated that they hoped to have him back before the end of this year, but Prendergast said he is positive about getting the second-row on to the field soon.

“Things are positive, that’s kind of the overall message that we’ve been getting,” he said.

“We’re all excited that he will back in the new year because bringing a world-class player like that can do a lot to your game. Overall, things are moving forward, which is great and positive.”

Munster have been experiencing an upturn in results in recent weeks, but that will be tested by the arrival of unbeaten Leinster, who have won on their last three visits to Thomond Park.

Prendergast said the team believe they can overcome their bitter rivals and are not damaged by their recent record in this fixture.

“I genuinely don’t think so,” he revealed. “Since Graham (Rowntree) has come in as the head coach and we’ve come in as the staff, he has talked about a new, fresh start – and that’s with everything: the different opposition, the different competitions; we’ve just spoken about what we can do since we’ve come in.

“It’s no different to this weekend. We’ve spoken about how good a side they are, the threats they will pose to us – but in terms of what’s gone on before, we haven’t (discussed that) because we start on a new page and just want to keep moving forward on that.”

Munster are boosted by the return of Simon Zebo, Jack O’Sullivan and Stephen Archer, but John Hodnett is a doubt with a thigh injury.