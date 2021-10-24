Call me cynical, call me impatient, call me unrealistic, call me overly romantic, but I truly abhor what I am seeing from Munster Rugby these days.

They had four wins out of four ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea, and while a single swallow has yet to make a summer, save for the previous trek to Parc y Scarlets, it has been unedifying in the extreme.

Against Llanelli, a Munster team backboned by rookies produced an unrehearsed display of shackle-free rugby. Without losing the run of ourselves, it was a joy to behold as Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes treated us to winning Munster rugby with no holds barred.

It provided a fleeting glimpse of what can be achieved if the will is there. Rugby is now a complex business, we accept that, but surely it’s not rocket science to pursue a path which balances traditional strengths with the more expansive game being driven by New Zealand and now taken on board by others worldwide.

If this game is to survive as a sport, never mind as a business in an increasingly competitive market, then the South African strategy is emphatically NOT the way to go. Against Connacht in Thomond the previous week, the better team wanting to play the more adventurous rugby lost, due in no small measure to inept officiating. We have long prided ourselves on the quality of our refereeing and with good reason. For the last 50 years and more, we have been at the top of the refereeing tree. Fact, not opinion. But as of now, much like Munster, we are locked in poor-quality arrogance – Andrew Brace apart.

Is it too much to ask this Munster coaching team to embrace a game and a strategy – as against the Scarlets – that extends beyond pushover tries? Gavin Coombes is a serious talent with enormous international potential either at six or eight.

However, to be making a try-scoring name based on rumbling mauls does him and others like him a great disservice. Munster, like Leinster, are developing a hugely significant layer of back-row forwards, with O’Sullivan potentially exceptional.

As for the box-kick – and no Irish side murders it more – we’ll not go there. Craig Casey’s speed of pass has the potential to create so much more in the wider channels but, as of now, he appears mentally betwixt and between in his role.

As an unashamed Munster fan who wants to see Munster rugby at the top of the pile, the current winning stats of four from five masks a multitude of problems. If anyone in the current Munster coaching staff/management thinks otherwise, they are living in cloud cuckoo land.

By contrast, justice was seen to be done to some degree when Connacht literally and metaphorically tore Ulster apart in the Aviva. It wasn’t quite from the Pat Lam school but certainly while watching their all- embracing play that was the thought that came to mind.

Andy Friend, much like Lam before him, has embraced the Connacht culture and in adding cousins Mossy Lawler and Cullie Tucker to the coaching ticket, has chosen wisely. Limerick and Munster’s loss is unquestionably Connacht’s gain.

The URC table sees all four Irish sides motoring well, which obviously sets Andy Farrell up nicely for the challenges immediately ahead.

He faces a tough nine months, with 11 Tests including four against New Zealand. Given that the first of those four comes a week after the opening game against Japan, it would appear as if room for experimentation will be at a premium.

Bear in mind too that it’s the Pumas last up in the final game of the Autumn Series.

In general, it is a difficult squad to argue with, although Nick Timoney chose the wrong time for anonymity while Stuart McCloskey has had much better days.

Indeed, Rob Herring and Iain Henderson apart, the Ulster forward unit was mangled in terms of intensity and desire.

The out-half issue remains the most pressing concern. Not in terms of form, because when fully fit Johnny Sexton’s selection is still a no-brainer. It is a wonderful tribute to his longevity but a poor reflection on the other candidates.

Joey Carbery is already feeling the heat from Ben Healy and Jack Crowley for the Munster game-running role. Injury over the last two years has hindered his development significantly. To that end the jury remains out, myself included, while Healy and Crowley both look to have the relevant bits and pieces.

Harry Byrne, too, has struggled with injury of late but I am a fan. There is, however, the elephant in the room and that comes in the shape of Jack Carty (brother Luke was on the receiving end of a 100-point drilling for the US Eagles against the All Blacks in Washington on Saturday).

Jack’s talent and game management has not received the acknowledgement it deserves at the highest level. The only obvious concern is inconsistency off the tee but given the circumstances surrounding Byrne, the younger Carty would have made it in alongside Sexton and Carbery in that order for this Guinness series.

The real tragedy is, of course, the absence of Paddy Jackson but with little elaboration necessary.