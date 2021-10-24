| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster have to embrace an approach that extends beyond pushover tries

Tony Ward

Analysis

Liam Coombes in action for Munster against Keiran Williams of Ospreys. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Liam Coombes in action for Munster against Keiran Williams of Ospreys. Photo: Sportsfile

Liam Coombes in action for Munster against Keiran Williams of Ospreys. Photo: Sportsfile

Liam Coombes in action for Munster against Keiran Williams of Ospreys. Photo: Sportsfile

Call me cynical, call me impatient, call me unrealistic, call me overly romantic, but I truly abhor what I am seeing from Munster Rugby these days.

They had four wins out of four ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea, and while a single swallow has yet to make a summer, save for the previous trek to Parc y Scarlets, it has been unedifying in the extreme.

Against Llanelli, a Munster team backboned by rookies produced an unrehearsed display of shackle-free rugby. Without losing the run of ourselves, it was a joy to behold as Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes treated us to winning Munster rugby with no holds barred.

Related Content

Privacy