Dave Kilcoyne and Munster players during training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster will be waiting nervously, alongside their fellow Irish provinces, to hear whether the government heeds NPHET advice and decides to drastically reduce spectator numbers, when they meet at Cabinet later today.

Munster are set to host Leinster in a traditional St Stephen’s Day URC match, as well as a New Year clash with Ulster (January 8) but the 26,000 capacity attendance and income worth tens of thousands of euro could be under threat, even if the Government cap the figure at 10,000 as has been rumoured.

The UK government are also addressing whether to limit spectator numbers, which could affect Ulster Rugby, as fears over the Omicron variant has already halved this weekend’s Premier League fixture list.

Connacht, whose capacity is significantly reduced given their limited facilities, host two festive games but the impact of spectator reductions may be limited.

Read More

Leinster, who have already suffered a potential financial body blow after the cancellation of tonight’s fixture in Montpellier complicated their potential for a money-spinning knock-out run, do not host any interprovincials.

However, their January 7 game against the Lions could, like all the other provincial home games this festive period, also see reduced income if the proposals to ban hospitality from opening beyond 5pm comes into force when the Cabinet meets later today.

Meanwhile, there has been a breakthrough in discussions in France regarding the Covid-19 potential for widespread disruption to Champions Cup matches with Lyon travelling to Newport to fulfil their Challenge Cup tie.

The government exemptions allowing French and British clubs to travel are expected to arrive and an EPCR board meeting this morning is expected to confirm that eight games involving French and UK/Irish clubs can go ahead as planned.