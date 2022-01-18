As expected, Munster are on the lookout for a new defence coach, as well as a new boss and attack specialist.

JP Ferreira, who arrived in Limerick with Johann van Graan in 2017, will depart the province for Bath at the end of the season, along with his South African compatriot.

With Van Graan and Stephen Larkam having already confirmed their exits this summer, Ferreira's exit news means Munster are now in the market for three new coaches, as they look to shape the make-up of their backroom team ahead of next season.

Declan Kidney is believed to still be in the running for a return as director of rugby. If such a move came to pass, Graham Rowntree, who is currently Munster's forwards coach, may be promoted to head coach under Kidney.

It looks increasingly likely that Mike Prendergast could be offered the attack coach position. The Limerick man has been working in France since 2013 with Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Francais and Racing 92, where he is currently coaching the attack.

Former Ireland U-20s head coach and Leinster Academy manager Noel McNamara is understood to be in consideration for the defence coach job.

Although the Clare native is more renowned as a backs and attack coach, a position he currently holds with the Sharks in South Africa, McNamara is an astute young Irish coach who could switch his focus to defence, should Munster show sufficient interest.

With IRFU performance director David Nuciofra, who will oversee Munster's appointments, believed to be now back in the country, the recruitment process is set to step up, as the union and Munster hierarchy consider a plethora of options, including a rejigged coaching structure.

Ferreira has done a fine job in his five years with the province, but he has opted to follow his close friend Van Graan to Premiership strugglers Bath next season.

“This has not been an easy decision to make as my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our life in Limerick and are part of a very close-knit community,” Ferreira said.

“I have been in this role for five seasons and during this time I have enjoyed every minute of coaching at this incredible club.

“The experience I have gained and the friendships that I have made along the way will forever stay with me. The way Munster Rugby opened their arms to my family and me throughout my tenure has been outstanding and we are forever grateful to everyone that has made this journey memorable and possible.

“On a personal note, as a family with young children, we have an opportunity to experience a different environment and new challenges and we feel this move is the right next step for us.

“I’m very proud of what this group has achieved, and I’m excited for the months ahead as we remain focused on the task at hand, committed to delivering success with this group of players and staff.”