Munster defence coach Denis Leamy urges players to embrace ‘pressure’ ahead of Northampton trip

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has urged his side to embrace the 'pressure' that will come with Sunday's vital Heineken Champions Cup clash in Northampton.

As a player, Leamy was part of some of Munster's most special days, so he knows all about the do-or-die nature of this weekend's showdown.

After falling short to Toulouse, Munster require a win against Northampton, who were heavily beaten by Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle last weekend, in order to keep alive their Champions Cup hopes.

Asked if this week reminded him of the good old days, Leamy said:

“It's kind of felt like that for, I suppose, the last three or four months to be honest with you. It's always been like that. It was always backs against the wall, proper pressure applied from in-house for these big European days.

“Every time you go out and represent Munster, it's a big day. And there is always that pressure.

That pressure, and it's a good pressure may I add, coming from the fans and from in-house as well.

“There is always that pressure to go and deliver a performance and it's about performance. It really is. It's about us getting the process right, we have started the week well now, in terms of day-to-day building into that big game on Sunday.

“We need to deliver individual performances feeding into the collective. Look, we take confidence. We are really looking forward to this game. It's another great challenge for us. It's a big game and we wouldn't want it any other way.”

Leamy insisted that departing prop John Ryan, who turned down a contract extension in favour of joining the Chiefs at the end of January, leaves with Munsters's best wishes.

“We would have liked to keep him, it wasn't to be, but we wish John well and we'll see what happens in the future,” Leamy added.