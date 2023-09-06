Munster dealt double blow as Mike Haley and Roman Salanoa ruled out until the new year

Munster have been dealt a double blow ahead of the start of the new season, as full-back Mike Haley and prop Roman Salanoa have been ruled out until the new year.

Haley, who was a key part of Munster’s URC success last season has had hip surgery, while Salanoa, who has been dogged by injuries, has gone under the knife following the knee issue he picked up at the end of last season.

Both players are not expected to feature for Munster until 2024 in what is a big setback for head coach Graham Rowntree.

New signing Seán O’Brien is currently rehabbing a thigh injury, and while the centre expected to be fit for the opening rounds of the URC, he will not feature in the pre-season friendlies, starting against Leinster in Musgrave Park on Friday evening (6.0).

Winger Liam Coombes (thigh), back-row Jack O’Sullivan (knee) and full-back Patrick Campbell (ankle) are also undergoing rehab and will miss the opening rounds of the URC campaign.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson is said to be progressing well with his rehab from a knee injury and is expected to return to training in November.

Munster's Roman Salanoa

Meanwhile, lock Cian Hurley, who made the step up from the Academy over the summer, is still recovering from last season’s achilles/ankle surgery and is not expected back until the new year, like Haley and Salanoa.

As Rowntree deals with what is a hefty pre-season injury list, he has at least welcomed Antoine Frisch and Joey Carbery back to training following low-grade injuries.

Centre Frisch and out-half Carbery are set to be available for selection for Munster’s pre-season friendly against Connacht in two weeks.