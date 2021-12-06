| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster coaches abroad will be watching closely as Johann van Graan ponders his future

Ruaidhri O'Connor

comment

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: Gruffydd Thomas/Sportsfile Expand
Johann Van Graan Expand

Close

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: Gruffydd Thomas/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: Gruffydd Thomas/Sportsfile

Johann Van Graan

Johann Van Graan

/

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: Gruffydd Thomas/Sportsfile

Across Europe, red antennae picked up when Stephen Larkham’s Munster exit was announced. Now. they’ll be in overdrive as news emerges that Bath have an interest in Johann van Graan whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Despite earlier reports that the South African and his coaching ticket had agreed two-year extensions, it seems all bets are off at the province whose short-term focus is fielding a team for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps on Sunday.

Most Watched

Privacy