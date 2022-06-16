Munster Branch of IRFU fall into line after bestowing senior status on women's AIL clubs

THE Munster Branch of the IRFU has passed a historic motion to bestow senior status on all clubs that play in the men's or women's All Ireland League.

The vote means that all players in the Women's All Ireland League will be classed as senior players, while it affords Ballincollig RFC access to tickets to the same number of Men's internationals as rival clubs.

Previously, a vote on the issue was canned at the eleventh hour which led to an outcry.

Tonight, the Branch voted to update its charters to bring itself into line with the other provinces.