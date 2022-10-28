Munster back-row John Hodnett hoping for injury-free run in quest to make up for lost time

13 months out injured has taught John Hodnett to appreciate the small things.

For a 23-year-old, the Munster back-row has already suffered more than his fair share of setbacks but having put together an injury-free, including making his first of the season against Leinster last weekend, Hodnett is out to make the most of every opportunity.

That long spell on the sidelines last year due to a serious Achilles injury allowed Hodnett to make up ground on his PE teaching and maths degree in UCD.

“Having something else to do is important, I'm still in college, so when I've been injured, I have been able to put all my focus on that.

“I'm in my final year of that. It's going well, I'm actually on placement, I'm teaching inside in Munchin's in Limerick at the moment. They're a sound bunch of lads in fairness.”

Hodnett impressed on the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and since returning to Munster, he has been determined to build on the positive experience of working with the senior Ireland coaches.

“It was very good, a really good tour, really enjoyable,” the Rosscarbery native reflected.

“I learned a lot, just getting a different perspective on things. It's about trying to bring that home now and work on my weaknesses.

“It's just small things and I suppose all the small things add up. There wasn't anything massively that stood out, just building on the good foundations.

“It's not a million miles away from how we're playing in Munster. There are slight differences.

“For me at the moment, I'm just trying to keep fit every week, that's my main focus.”

Tomorrow's latest derby at Thomond Park will provide Hodnett with another chance to catch the eye, as he looks forward to what is a huge game against Ulster.

“They're a big physical team,” he added.

“They've a good backline as well. I suppose we'll be trying to match that physicality, we'll be in Thomond Park, so the crowd will be behind us.

“It's another inter-pro, they are always big games regardless of previous results. It's a new week and winning the game at the weekend is the most important thing. We have to forget about the last few weeks.”