Munster at an all-too-familiar crossroads and it’s time to line up O’Gara’s return 

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Munster's Gavin Coombes shows his disappointment after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Munster find themselves at a familiar crossroads and they’ve long since tired of dancing. Playing your part in a classic European tie is no use when the show goes on without you and another few players head for the exit without a medal to their name.

Fans can take solace from the fact their team fired plenty of shots, which was an improvement on their PRO14 final effort, but moral victories are no use to Johann van Graan who has one more shot at a trophy in the Rainbow Cup this season and one more year on his contract. 

At the end of his fourth campaign, both he and the Munster hierarchy will have a big decision to make.

