Munster and Connacht call on big guns for crucial derby clash

Munster and Connacht have recalled their Ireland internationals for tomorrow’s crucial URC derby clash at Thomond Park.

Interestingly, both teams have gone with 6/2 splits on the bench, as Graham Rowntree and Andy Friend clearly expect a big battle up front.

Tadhg Beirne, who was named in World Rugby men’s 15s team of the year last weekend, starts on his 50th Munster appearance, with Peter O’Mahony captaining the side, as Joey Carbery, Craig Casey and Calvin Nash also come back into the team after returning from Ireland camp.

Jean Kleyn returns from injury and Alex Kendellen starts at No 8, as Rowntree makes seven changes to the side that beat the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on either wing.

Rory Scannell and exciting centre Antoine Frisch, who makes his first URC start, continue their midfield partnership with Casey and Carbery at half-back.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa keep their places in the front-row with Kleyn and Beirne in the engine room. O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Kendellen make up the back-row, with Gavin Coombes having to make do with a place on the bench.

Jeremy Loughman and Jack Crowley also return from Ireland camp, and are included among the replacements along with Coombes, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue and Paddy Patterson.

Six Connacht players who were with the Ireland squad this month have come into the starting lineup.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Bundee Aki are all included, as Connacht aim to make it three straight wins in the URC.

Denis Buckley joins Heffernan and Bealham in the front-row while Josh Murphy is alongside Thornbury in the second-row. Prendergast is named at blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver at openside and Jarrad Butler at No 8.

Captain Jack Carty continues at out-half while Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre. The back-three is made up of former Munster winger Alex Wootton, Byron Ralston, and full-back John Porch.

On the bench there’s a notable return for Shane Delahunt, who has recovered from an eight-month injury layoff.

Like his Munster counterpart, Friend has opted for six forwards and two backs on the bench, where Delahunt is joined by Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Oisin Dowling and Paul Boyle, as well as Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald.

Commenting on the team selection, Connacht director of rugby Friend said:

"Everyone had ten days off after the Ospreys game which I think was needed for coaches and players. Now that we have everyone back it's all eyes on Munster for the start of an important ten week block for us, and we’re well positioned for these games going forward.

"Munster away at Thomond Park is never an easy task but I thought we were close last year and the previous year we won there.

"You can’t just rock up to Thomond and think you’re going to win, you’ve got to work your backside off and bring an element of physicality along with accuracy in what you are doing"

Munster – M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, T Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Reps: N Scannell, J Loughman, J Ryan, E Edogbo, J O’Donoghue, P Patterson, J Crowley, G Coombes.

Connacht – J Porch; B Ralston, T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Reps: S Delahunt, P Dooley, J Aungier, N Murray, O Dowling, K Marmion, C Fitzgerald, P Boyle.

Ref: G Gnecchi (Italy)

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 7.35, Live on TG4, Premier Sport