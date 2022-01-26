Mr Consistency: Why Hugo Keenan has become crucial for Leinster and Ireland

With 78 minutes on the clock at the Rec last weekend, Leinster were 64-7 in front and in no mood to ease up on a Bath side who had long been beaten, battered and bruised.

Jimmy O’Brien had just scored his record-breaking fourth try and, as Jack Conan gathered the restart, Leinster launched another attack in typically ruthless fashion.

Hugo Keenan found himself wide on the left wing, and with a strong carry he evaded two tackles to set Leinster on their way.

Five phases later, the move broke down after Max Deegan’s pass was intercepted by Bath replacement back Darren Atkins, whose eyes lit up at the open space between him and the try line.

Atkins’ (24) hopes of a late consolation score were soon scuppered, however, as Keenan, who had started the move on the opposite flank, came haring out of nowhere and sprinted down a man who should have had far more gas left in his legs considering he had only just come on as a sub.

It was a snapshot of Keenan’s tireless work-rate, which is just one of the many reasons why he has quickly become one of the most reliable performers in Irish rugby.

For any young player who finds himself on the outside looking in at the Six Nations, Keenan’s story is a lesson in staying patient for your opportunity.

As another international season beckons, it’s worth remembering the 25-year-old is embarking on only his second full year as an Ireland player.

When you have started all 15 possible games since making your debut, and played the full 80 minutes in all but two of those matches, then it’s easy to lose sight of just how rapid Keenan’s progress has been since late 2020, when he wore the green jersey for the first time.

That reliability and durability has been a hallmark of his since 2016, when he was the only player to start all 10 games for the Ireland U-20s in a season that saw them make the Junior World Cup final.

Perhaps what is most exciting is that Keenan is constantly improving by adding more strings to his bow.

Last weekend, he showcased his full array of skills by working his socks off right until the death, even when others might have switched off with the win already in the bag.

Keenan’s catch-pass to put O’Brien over for his first try was a superb piece of skill that he made look far easier than it actually was.

Then there was the sumptuous pass that put Jordan Larmour through a narrow gap and over for a really well-worked score.

So much has been made of Ireland needing a second and third playmaker in their back-line, and Keenan is showing that he can step up to the mark in that regard.

His reading of the game is top-class, and he took his try well by finding himself in the right place at the right time, collecting Robbie Henshaw’s offload in the corner.

Afterwards, Leo Cullen described his full-back as “a very stable presence for Leinster and Ireland over the last number of seasons” and while he is that, Keenan offers much more.

The Ireland squad gathered for the first time yesterday ahead of the Six Nations, with the competition for the No 15 jersey set to heat up with the inclusion of Ulster’s in-form little magician Mike Lowry.

For all that Keenan will take some shifting from full-back, it is still unclear who his back-up is.

Larmour and Jacob Stockdale have been given a chance, while in an ideal world a fit and firing Will Addison would really force the issue. Joey Carbery’s cameo against Argentina was also telling.

Lowry is an intriguing inclusion, as he offers something different, but he is up against it to see any game-time over the coming weeks if Andy Farrell’s use of Keenan up to this point is anything to go by.

Not only has the Ireland head coach started Keenan at 15 in the last 10 consecutive games, Farrell has only substituted him in two of his 16 caps.

Four of Keenan’s first six appearances did come on the wing, but he has slotted seamlessly into the sizeable boots of Rob Kearney for Leinster and Ireland.

Given he is a bit of a late developer, it is understandable that Farrell has used Keenan so regularly, but it will be interesting to see how he develops the depth chart this year.

The former Ireland sevens international’s consistency of performance has been matched by his durability, meaning he has rarely been unavailable for selection.

Farrell will face some selection dilemmas throughout the Six Nations, but Keenan is one of the first names on the team sheet.

For a man who only broke onto the international scene 15 months ago, it has been a remarkable rise that shows no sign of slowing down.

Hugo Keenan’s game-time since his Ireland debut

2020

Six Nations: 2 games, 160 minutes

Autumn Nations Cup: 4 games, 297 minutes

2021

Six Nations: 5 games, 400 minutes

Summer Tests: 2 games, 160 minutes

November Series: 3 games, 210 minutes

Started every Ireland game since his debut against Italy in October 2020