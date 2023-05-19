‘Moving to Connacht and back on Irish soil was a really appealing opportunity’ – JJ Hanrahan relishing return to Ireland

JJ Hanrahan says he is relishing the chance to return to home soil, as the out-half has signed with Connacht ahead of next season.

The Kerry native, who had two spells with Munster, will join Connacht after a season in Wales with the Dragons. Prior to that, the well-travelled Hanrahan spent a year in France with Clermont, while he also had a spell in England with Northampton.

Hanrahan will provide out-half competition for Jack Carty, while his versatility in being able to play across the back-line will also prove useful at the Sportsground.

In seven years across two periods with Munster, the 30-year old scored 735 points across 141 games. Between those two spells, he played for Northampton from 2015-2017, making 30 appearances. In 2021 Hanrahan joined Clermont, earning 27 caps across the Top 14 and Champions Cup, before a one-year spell at Dragons where he played 15 times.

"Moving to Connacht and back on Irish soil was a really appealing opportunity that presented itself,” Hanrahan said.

"I’ve played Connacht numerous times in my career and every game was a hard-fought battle. They’re a club with a huge team spirit and a never-say-die attitude and I’m looking forward to living those values with them, and contributing wherever I can. This is something that really excites me for the coming years ahead. “There’s massive potential in the squad as we’ve all seen over the last few weeks. Hopefully I can add some value from when I link up with them in preseason this summer, and give it my all to help the club reach the next level and compete for silverware."

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins added:

"JJ needs no introduction to Irish rugby fans, and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us next season.

"His record at Munster as well as Northampton, Clermont and Dragons speaks for itself, and that experience of consistently playing at the highest level in the URC and Champions Cup for so long will be a great asset for us. “JJ is our final new signing in what’s been a very productive few months for us. We have nine incoming players who can all have a positive impact in different ways, and credit must go to Tim Allnutt for his work in this area over the past while.

"We’re very excited about the squad we’ve assembled and what they can achieve next season."