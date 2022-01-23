| 7°C Dublin

More ‘soft hands’ needed but Munster show they could have a sting in this Euro tale

Tony Ward

Expert View

Musnter's Rory Scannell of Munster, left, celebrates with team-mate Craig Casey after scoring their side's sixth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Wasps at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Musnter's Rory Scannell of Munster, left, celebrates with team-mate Craig Casey after scoring their side's sixth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Wasps at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

For the second week running it’s a three-out-of-four winning return and yet it could and should have been a full house.

For Connacht this glass is unquestionably half-full as they break new ground in making it through to the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup for the first time but they will know that it should have been on the back of a mighty European scalp for the second week in a row.

