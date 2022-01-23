For the second week running it’s a three-out-of-four winning return and yet it could and should have been a full house.

For Connacht this glass is unquestionably half-full as they break new ground in making it through to the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup for the first time but they will know that it should have been on the back of a mighty European scalp for the second week in a row.

There’s sure to be much disappointment in not putting Stade Francais to the sword – as against Leicester at The Sportsground – given an 11-point lead going into the final quarter.

There were particularly big performances from Jarrad Butler and Cian Prendergast again while Caoilin Blade emphasised the strength in depth at scrum-half whether it is he or Kieran Marmion filling the No 9 jersey.

Expand Close Ben Healy of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps in Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ben Healy of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Wasps in Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile

I’ve mixed views on the new format being trialed by EPCR. The objective to avoid the ‘dead-rubber’ scenario in rounds five and six is admirable but for a team to lose three of its four matches and still qualify for the knock-out stages is questionable to say the least.

But it is what it is, with Leinster and Ulster leaving little doubt as to their right to a place among the elite.

For Munster, too, it is a place well deserved, as four wins from four reflects. That was never an issue given the talent in terms of established internationals as well as up-and-coming young players breaking through.

To beat Wasps by such an emphatic scoreline has to be respected and credit all concerned for that. As an attacking force they’re still very much a work in progress.

At least what we witnessed was a team with a sense of attacking purpose and, equally important, a willingness to give it a go.

It was riddled with ball-handling errors but for the first time in this competition we can at least say with some form of certainty that all four Irish teams were attempting to play off the same attacking plan and, broadly speaking, the same principles.

They still have the heavy diggers that Connacht and, to some degree, Ulster still lack but in order to make it back to the top table as potential winners they need to work even harder on passing accuracy and ‘soft hands’ embodying sympathy for the receiver.

That said, for the first time in yonks there were signs that someone somewhere in a coaching capacity in UL is listening.

They hit the ground running against Wasps with Ben Healy very much the catalyst and Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo the beneficiaries.

Fate has been cruel to Joey Carbery in terms of injury and signs are that in Healy and Jack Crowley he will be facing a real challenge to retain his place as the main fly-half going forward.

Read More

Healy imposed himself on this game when it really mattered. Despite some strange utterings this past week, I’d like to think that Stephen Larkham is having a positive impact as both Healy and Crowley displayed that willingness to seek out their wings – specifically Conway – early on .

The Zebo try in that opening spell was made on the training paddock and through clever video analysis. Credit Healy too for restoring faith in the lost art of spiral kicking for greater distance.

There is a greater margin for error, but when executed with efficiency it adds greater impetus to this Munster effort out of touch.

With Tadgh Beirne the turnover king, this back-row has the potential to wreak havoc by way of changing the point of attack and that is where the softer hands and greater appreciation come into play.

The back-row as currently constituted is up there in terms of potential with units of the calibre of Alan Quinlan, David Wallace and Anthony Foley and I don’t make that comparison lightly. Peter O’Mahony is arguably playing the best and certainly the most mature rugby as he enters the twilight of an outstanding career.

I have agreed with very little coming from the Munster camp of late but I am one with Johann van Graan when singling out Healy for special praise and “at the manner in which he steered the ship”.

Conor Murray still brings a sense of calm to each and every game but the increased speed of Craig Casey’s pass upon his introduction is there for all to see. To that end Murray to start with Casey around the hour mark looks about right. Just keep the box-kicks to a minimum.

What we witnessed on Sunday was an attacking work in progress. It was far from perfect but a very definite step in the right direction, Amen to that.