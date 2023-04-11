More good news for Leinster and Ireland as star man Josh van der Flier signs new deal to keep him at province

Josh van der Flier has signed at new deal to keep him at Leinster until at least 2025

Following the news of James Ryan earning a new deal, back-row forward Josh van der Flier has followed suit, signing an IRFU extension to his current Leinster contract that will see him continue his career in Ireland until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Van der Flier said: "It is a privilege to be a part of two incredible rugby environments. I am very grateful to the coaches at Leinster and Ireland, who have helped me develop my game over the years.

"I appreciate that I get to go to work each day with some of my best friends, doing something that I love and I am thankful for the incredible support of my wife and family, who have been with me for every step of this journey so far."

The 2022 World Player of the Year won his 50th international cap against England in the final round of Ireland’s 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam campaign.

He made his international debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations and would later that year play his part in Ireland’s first win over New Zealand at Soldier Field.

He played every minute of the 2023 Six Nations and featured in the first game of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign before injury ruled him out of the rest of the championship.

Van der Flier has started 19 of Ireland’s last 21 games, including all three Tests of the Series win against New Zealand in the summer of 2022.

He made his debut for Leinster against Zebre in October 2014. He has since racked up 125 appearances for his province, scoring 25 tries and has won a Heineken Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO14/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). Van der Flier was also named EPCR European Player of the Year in 2022.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: "Josh’s journey to the top of the international game has not been straightforward, but his dedication, work ethic and professionalism have driven him to deliver a consistency of performance that has elevated him to World Player of the Year and a key contributor to the nation team’s success in recent seasons."