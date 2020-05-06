More derby days, a reduced fixture list and touch rugby - plenty of possibilities around AIL return

The IRFU are surveying their All-Ireland League clubs this week to get a handle on appetite and attitudes for the competition next season.

It is a good time to be floating boats that previously would have sunk without trace. In the current climate clubs are likely to say they will cheerfully jump off the quay onto a moving vessel, wherever and whenever required, just to get back on the water. That’s the good part.

The flip side is the number of things that can wrong. In the IRFU survey, they point out stuff that previously got us all hot under the collar about the calendar being compromised: thoughtless intrusion from A inter-pros; a big European day out for Leinster that shuts down the airspace around them; and now, a couple of stray Test matches that might arrive looking for accommodation in the calendar. Mere detail in these straitened days.

Instead all concerned are wrestling with bigger issues: will clubs have the bus fare to travel down the road to play AIL matches? Will they be flexible enough to comply with whatever health regulations are in place at the time?

Without a vaccine is all this like scheduling your open air fundraiser for early February and hoping it keeps fine? Would you even invite your pals from Ulster, given they are marching to a different tune, one recorded in a studio in Downing Street?

So the union are asking the clubs would they be prepared to kick off late and have a reduced fixture list - basically are they prepared to limbo under whatever bar can be found. If it means games then the answer will be yes. The prospect of an entire season without a national competition that has run since 1990/91 fits neatly into what our old mate Lord Denning once described as "an appalling vista".

If you were sponsoring a club that lived its life indoors you’d be revising that arrangement. Given the financial hit across the board you’ll be looking at it anyway.

The survey also explores the possibility of some sort of provincial solution, to kick things off.

"(Would your club) Be prepared to split the season into a format of regional matches first, then play a condensed AIL from January 2021?"

The idea of regional leagues has long appealed to those down the food chain who want to get back to basics: less travel, and more games against clubs you know well and may not like very much. A succession of derby days, is how it has been presented. A boring diet where you never go out, has been the counter. Opening the door to this would never have been feasible in what we called normal times. Its appeal would likely grow primarily because it would involve lacing a boot.

But it would do nothing for the quality of the competition we parked in early March, one that had been tipping along nicely. Moreover, the professional game has never needed the clubs as much as they do now. In the fall out from the virus there will be job losses across the game. People who have gone into furlough, or are on deferred pay, or plain pay cuts – some of them will be looking for alternative employment in the near future. You reckon Academy intakes next season will be the same as this term? Will squads in 2020/21 be the same size as those in the truncated 2019/20?

It follows that the professional game will be dipping into its poor and unkempt club cousin for the infusion of human resources. So it is in the interest of the IRFU that the AIL gets back in harness, and takes off again at a decent clip.

Elsewhere in the survey there is a line about non-contact rugby. "A greater integration of non-contact forms of the game is one of the many possibilities to reactivate our clubs," it says.

It has long been obvious for those willing to look that some sort of touch rugby – one that doesn’t involve pulling tags off opponents to throw them on the ground – has something to offer a sport where the punishing level of physicality turns off lots of current and potential players.

At every level from Test stars down to minis there is some form of touch rugby, modified to suit who’s playing and what skill needs to be developed, stitched into lots of pitch sessions. The trick will be settling on a set of rules and regs that are workable, and have broad appeal. It’s doable.

This is something that once had currency in the IRFU, primarily as a driver of participation numbers to tick that particular box. In the current climate it might regain a value that would extend beyond the pandemic. For now, the union are trying to get some feedback on what clubs want when the light goes green again. In truth neither party has a rashers when that will be. No harm in being ready.