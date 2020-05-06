| 13.2°C Dublin

More derby days, a reduced fixture list and touch rugby - plenty of possibilities around AIL return

Brendan Fanning

The IRFU have sent a survey to AIL clubs regarding a return to action. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

The IRFU are surveying their All-Ireland League clubs this week to get a handle on appetite and attitudes for the competition next season.

It is a good time to be floating boats that previously would have sunk without trace. In the current climate clubs are likely to say they will cheerfully jump off the quay onto a moving vessel, wherever and whenever required, just to get back on the water. That’s the good part.

The flip side is the number of things that can wrong. In the IRFU survey, they point out stuff that previously got us all hot under the collar about the calendar being compromised: thoughtless intrusion from A inter-pros; a big European day out for Leinster that shuts down the airspace around them; and now, a couple of stray Test matches that might arrive looking for accommodation in the calendar. Mere detail in these straitened days.