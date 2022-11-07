Monday ratings: How Ireland’s attack, defence and bench performed against the Springboks

This was a tough day for the Irish attack, with the Springboks throwing everything into their effort to close down the space and win collisions.

Attack – 7

They never quite flowed in the way they had against the All Blacks, but they still found a way to keep playing and when the big chance came against a disorganised defence on turnover ball, they clicked into shape and delivered the try.

It’s never going to go all their own way, but Ireland’s commitment to playing is brave and effective. It always gives them a chance, even when things are going against them.

Johnny Sexton was pivotal to that on Saturday, risking his own health as he delivered those late passes on the line to put others through holes.

Mack Hansen had a few big interventions, while Jamison Gibson-Park’s speed of thought and delivery were key – even if the breakdown wasn’t as slick and quick as it has been.

Nineteen points is a low total for this Irish side, but it was enough to deliver the win.

Facing a defence of that ferocity will only bring them on for future battles.

Defence – 9

Had South Africa added a little bit more nuance to their attack they might have had more success as an offload from Eben Etzebeth showed, but they certainly tested Ireland’s defensive mettle with their hard carrying.

Surviving through a 17-phase set in their own half was huge as the big bodies thundered into contact, while they also scrambled well on the rare occasions their line was breached.

Their defensive maul was a key part of the strategy, but once the visitors moved the ball beyond that set-piece, Ireland were pretty comfortable in fronting up.

With Josh van der Flier leading the tackle count, the forwards stepped up and made a huge number of tackles to repel the waves of green jerseys coming their way. They coughed up four line-breaks and missed 20 of their 173 tackles, but two tries and 16 points was a good return.

The four breakdown turnovers helped, but South Africa were operating off quick ball all day and with the calibre of player coming towards them it was a good day for Simon Easterby and Andy Farrell’s defence.

Bench Impact – 8

Ireland resisted any temptation to go with a 6/2 split of forwards and backs to match South Africa and it proved to be a wise call.

The Springboks’ ‘bomb squad’ made a contribution, with Kwagga Smith in particular upping the ante in the last 15 minutes, but Ireland’s replacements played a huge role.

In particular, the front-row of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham stood tall, with Bealham coming on at half-time and dealing with the technically excellent Steven Kitshoff and the dynamic Ox Nche.

Kieran Treadwell did poorly on the goal-line for Franco Mostert’s try, but his physicality is a good addition to the set-up and Jack Conan is a world-class operator who brings calm to the fray.

Joey Carbery wasn’t on for long, but Jamison Gibson-Park was a contender for man of the match and Jimmy O’Brien had a superb debut.

The Leinster back was once tipped for greatness by Isa Nacewa and he is delivering on that promise. His left foot was a key asset and he barely put a foot wrong.

They don’t have the slick nickname of their opponents, but the Irish bench unit is growing in stature and making sure they can deliver 80-minute performances.

Set Piece – 8

This was always going to be the ultimate testing ground for Ireland’s scrum and lineout, and starters and replacements passed it with flying colours.

The Springboks pride themselves on their set-piece and they seemed determined to test the home team’s mettle as if convinced of their own superiority, but they couldn’t make it count.

The first battleground was the lineout and Ireland stood up brilliantly to the visiting side’s maul, while also bravely opting to contest when James Ryan forced Eben Etzebeth into an unpunished knock-on on their own five-metre line.

Despite giving up heft to their opponents, they dealt with the drive repeatedly and that was a major frustration for Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi after the game.

That they then went and scored from a drive themselves was the piece de resistance – with Josh van der Flier winning the race with the touchline by placing down as the maul hurtled toward the stand.

At the scrum Ireland were never dominant, but their analysis played out well as they forced three second-half scrum penalties from an increasingly frustrated front-row.

The Boks got two free-kicks and a penalty of their own, but it was hardly the dominance they had been aiming for.

The Key Numbers

59 – The total number of seconds Ireland spent in South Africa’s ‘22’ on Saturday. The Springboks spent two minutes and 18 seconds in the Irish red-zone.​

3.2 – The number of points Ireland scored per ‘22’ visit. South Africa managed 1.6 points per visit.

15 – Man of the match Josh van der Flier was Ireland’s top tackler with 15. The Wicklow man had a 100pc success rate with his hits. James Ryan made 14 tackles, Caelan Doris 14 and Johnny Sexton 12.

3 – The number of penalties South Africa conceded at scrum-time. Ireland coughed up just one, reversing the pre-match expectations.

26 – Jimmy O’Brien is the 26th player to have been handed his debut by Andy Farrell since he took over in 2019. He was one of six players who won their first caps under this coaching ticket in the 23-man squad.

19 – Saturday was the sixth time Farrell’s side have been restricted to fewer than 20 points. They’ve lost four of those games, with their only other win being his first game against Scotland, which finished 19-12.

2 – Peter O’Mahony showed his worth by winning a pair of turnovers.

6 – South Africa’s front-rowers accounted for more than half of their side’s penalty concessions, with Steven Kitshoff, Ox Nche, and Frans Malherbe coughing up two each and Vincent Koch coughing up another.

Rising Stock

Jimmy O’Brien

A debut that instantly transforms the perception of the Kildare native who looked so, so comfortable in an Ireland shirt. The experience of the summer tour stood to him as he came on and slotted in at outside centre, adapting to the relatively unfamiliar position with a level of ease that belied his lack of experience.

​

Jamison Gibson-Park

With zero minutes under his belt, the Leinster star came into the fray after half an hour and changed the game for Ireland. Conor Murray hadn’t been playing badly, but this was a turbo-charge the team needed as the scrum-half brought tempo and good decision-making to the party.

​

James Ryan

Back to his best after last season’s blip, the second-row was to the forefront of Ireland’s effort on Saturday.

Falling Stock

Conor Murray

It can be a cruel game. The scrum-half was doing well on his 100th cap and then picked up a groin injury when making a crucial break. Gibson-Park had to come on and used the opportunity to reinforce his supremacy. The injury will open the door for others to gain experience.

​

Damian Willemse

The Stormers back is a skilful and quick operator who has had some good interventions off the bench for the Springboks, but he looked out of his depth at out-half in this company.

​

Rassie Erasmus

Just back from a long ban and yet he couldn’t resist shifting the focus to referee Nika Amashukeli on social media yesterday. He’s a charismatic figure with a big rugby brain, but his obsession with undermining officials diminishes his reputation.