Monday ratings: How Ireland’s attack, defence and bench performed against Fiji

A very frustrating day, with Ireland dominating possession and territory while spending lengthy spells in the Fiji ’22, yet coughing up opportunities and leaving with five tries.

ATTACK – 4

They never really got into their attacking flow, with basic handling errors – they made 14 in total - letting down at crucial moments just as they threatened to click.

Andy Farrell wasn’t happy with the carrying, which fed into the breakdown being affected and they lost 15pc of their rucks. When they were successful, however, the ball was quick yet they couldn’t turn it into points on the back of poor alignment and skill execution.

The coach said the slow start and the lack of ruthlessness was the most disappointing aspect of a poor performance and it’s hard to argue.

DEFENCE – 6

Fiji’s array of talented, broken-field runners means you’re going to concede one or two and there was no shame in being breached by the two sumptuous tries they created. Farrell and Simon Easterby will analyse those incidents, but they’ll also reflect favourably on Robert Baloucoune’s (inset) score, which came from a ferocious double-tackle by Nick Timoney and Caelan Doris on Levani Botia.

Timoney was the top tackler with 12, but the low totals across the board were indicative of the fact Ireland spent most of the game in possession, which limited the danger even if they made hard work of scoring themselves.

All in all, Ireland were pretty comfortable when keeping the Islanders at arm’s length even with a missed tackle rate of more than 20pc, with Tadhg Beirne’s defensive breakdown work a real string to their bow.

BENCH IMPACT – 6

Garry Ringrose was introduced early to replace the injured Robbie Henshaw and he was his usual self, consistently good. It was, however, a hard game to effect and none of the replacements were able to lift Ireland out of their slumber, even if a few of them played well enough to merit another look.

Against 14 men, one would have expected a stronger finish but the bench couldn’t quite generate momentum.

There was a lot to like about Jack Crowley (inset) on his debut while Max Deegan’s star is on the rise. A 50:22 kick was the high-point of an energetic display.

Cian Prendergast was the other debutant, but he looked a bit frenetic and was playing out of position, Cian Healy managed a try and otherwise Craig Casey, Dan Sheehan and Tom O’Toole came on and did OK without really catching the eye.

SET-PIECE – 7

The numbers look pretty good for Ireland, who won 19 lineouts and retained the ball out of 75pc of their scrums, but they’ll want more from their set-piece.

Their maul was effective in building pressure and delivered a try and a pair of yellow cards, but they’ll sense that if they’d been tighter they could have got even more from their advantage in that area.

An early shove against the six-man scrum resulted in a free-kick which will drive them nuts, while the scrum penalty concession was a black mark.

Otherwise, Jeremy Loughman (inset) looked comfortable in a solid, stable set-piece.

COACH – 6

Andy Farrell picked a strong side and was left frustrated with what they delivered.

The Springboks’ win would have taken a toll on those who played and no doubt preparation was affected by injuries, but Ireland struggled to hit their attacking flow and couldn’t put Fiji away.

Afterwards, he delivered a straightforward analysis of what his team had done wrong and while he celebrated the debuts, there wasn’t much else for him to cheer.

Next week’s game against Australia will shape how this window is remembered, but the concern for the coach is that when a number of key figures, including

Johnny Sexton, are taken out of the equation the standards of others drop starkly.

It must be a big focus in the next 10 months.

THE KEY NUMBERS

7 – Fiji’s discipline problems run deep. According to statistician Russ Petty, they’ve had seven yellow cards and two reds, including yesterday’s for Albert Tuisue (inset),in their last three games against Six Nations teams.

14 – Number of handling errors by Ireland on Saturday, summing up a difficult day at the office as they struggled to hit their straps. Ten of the 15 starters spilled the ball at one stage or another.

11 – Ireland are now unbeaten in 11 home games and victory over Australia next Saturday would equal their record run which was set by Joe Schmidt’s team between 2016 and 2018.

7 – Kalaveti Ravouvou’s early try was the first time an opponent has struck first against Ireland in eight games, with France being the last team to get an early lead in Paris.

15 – Ireland mauled the ball 15 times against Fiji, a tactic that ground the visitors down and earned them one try and two yellow cards.

1 – Next Saturday’s opponents Australia suffered the first defeat to Italy in their history last weekend in Florence.

RISING STOCK

Jack Crowley

Injury will open the door for the Munster out-half, but he’s looking every inch an international and just needs opportunities. Some classy touches, but some tough stuff too.

Nick Timoney

With Josh van der Flier an injury doubt, the Ulster flanker could get a big start against the Wallabies and he looked comfortable at the level here. Two tries, but plenty of confrontational stuff too.

Max Deegan

Farrell rates the Leinster back-row highly and he made a big impact off the bench. His 50:22 was opportunistic, but it was his energy and abrasiveness that stood out.

FALLING STOCK

Stuart McCloskey

The presence of Bundee Aki is looming large over the Bangor man who didn’t influence the game in the way he’d have liked. Went fine, but given the competition he needs to be better.

Jack Conan

The Wicklow native looked good off the bench against the Springboks, but he was quiet enough here as he struggled to influence matters.

Joey Carbery

The out-half was fine, but Ireland needed more from him and now he’s under pressure from Jack Crowley at club and international level.





