Moment of poetic justice made the denouement of the Damned Utd even more delicious

End of the road: Saracens' Dom Morris reacts at the end of his side's Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing 92 at La Defense Arena in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Neil Francis

Brendan Behan was once invited to Oxford University to take part in a debate about the difference between prose and poetry. His opponent spoke for almost two hours. Behan rose to his feet and promised to be brief. He recited an old Dublin rhyme.

There was a young fella named Rollocks

Who worked for Ferrier Pollocks

