Moment of poetic justice made the denouement of the Damned Utd even more delicious

Brendan Behan was once invited to Oxford University to take part in a debate about the difference between prose and poetry. His opponent spoke for almost two hours. Behan rose to his feet and promised to be brief. He recited an old Dublin rhyme.

There was a young fella named Rollocks

Who worked for Ferrier Pollocks

As he walked on the strand

With his girl by the hand

The water came up to his ankles





“That,” declared Behan, “is prose. But if the tide had been in it would have been poetry.”

Poetic justice was administered in La Defense Arena last Saturday.

The first semi-final in Paris was going to plan. Saracens led 15-12 with five minutes to go. They had not been at their cynical best but they had Racing in a half-nelson and were content to run the clock to red.

The suspended Owen Farrell was watching from the sideline, three weeks after taking Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson’s head off in a Premiership game, and thinking he would be playing in the final against Exeter. Vice rewarded, virtue punished. Atkinson is still unable to train – the rest of us unable to remember his name.

Everyone

As in most great sporting moments, everyone stops for a nanosecond. That’s what makes the denouement of the Damned Utd more delicious. They were caught cold not by a moment of glorious spontaneity but by a pre-planned move.

I still think Finn Russell goes missing too often but he was just about certain enough for the 80 minutes he was on the park.

Racing had done their homework and had noticed that Saracens – as they did in Dublin – throw a shooter up, usually the fourth man in the line, to cut off the flow or rush the passer.

Calum Clark reacted too late when he realised Virimi Vakatawa wasn’t getting a pass and threw on the air brakes, but it was too late and the Fijian ghosted into the space behind the shooter, brought Russell’s chip under control, fended the tackle of Richard Wigglesworth and off-loaded back to the man who dinked the ball over the cover.

The ball was perfectly placed and weighted by the Scot and because he had not done it all match, it worked.

Russell transferred the ball to Juan Imhoff and the Argentinean dotted down for a moment of poetry and poetic justice rolled into one.

Saracens had no business going to another Champions Cup final.

The match was fascinating in many regards, prime among them being that I could not watch the game until I knew the result. I could enjoy it then.

The one intangible in this game between two brilliantly prepared teams was referee Nigel Owens.

All hail, Nigel – he was brilliant and Leinster can rue the fact he did not referee their quarter-final.

Michael Rhodes would have been off the pitch and Vincent Koch would have been in the bin in Dublin.

Nigel also did something in the match I never thought I would see.

In the 20th minute Teddy Iribaren was charged with clearing the ball from a ruck inside his own 22. The Racing forwards got into position to form a caterpillar line so the Saracens forwards had to stay further back at the hindmost foot. Nigel told him to use the ball. The Frenchman took his time.

Nigel told him to ‘yewse’ the ball again. This time Iribaren put the kettle on and called his mates around for a cup of cha. Seconds later, Owens called ‘yewse’ once more as Iribaren was trailing the ball out of the ruck. Owens blew his whistle and awarded a penalty against the Frenchman.

If you have to tell someone three times – even in a Champions Cup semi-final – to use the ball . . . well!

It is the first time I have ever seen a penalty for a delay in clearing the ball.

Net result?

Wigglesworth and Iribaren took the ball out of the ruck and box-kicked it in double quick time. As a consequence the quality of the box-kicking wasn’t as good as it was in the Aviva.

The other element was the French had thought things through.

You didn’t have to be Madame Zelda to predict Saracens would target Teddy Thomas in the air.

They duly did but the French coaching ticket dealt with it capably.

If you have a big, athletic footballing No 8 who is good in the air, move him back and get him in a position between the chasers and your susceptible winger.

They pulled Antonie Claassen off the front line and stuck him in the backline and he safely dealt with what Saracens pumped up to the French side.

In fairness to Simon Zebo – he had a good day in the air too – he had time to catch the ball but none to avoid the first tackler. It will be interesting to see whether Zebo is still at Racing at the end of the season.

Donnacha Ryan had a strong match and his partnership with Dominic Bird more than shaded the fight with Maro Itoje and Tiny Tim Swinson.

At 36, Ryan is in his third season with Racing and is still doing the rough stuff, the general duties of second-row and a whole lot more. He is still a far more productive and effective player than Jean Kleyn will ever be.

Back to the match. The scrum was once again pivotal. There were five scrum penalties in the game. Saracens got three of them and Racing two.

Once again Racing did their homework, even dominating the scrum in the last quarter as they tired the Londoners out. You couldn’t see Itoje doing what he normally does because he was out of fuel.

The way Owens refereed the scrum was vastly different to what Pascal Gauzere did in Dublin. Nigel’s explanation and forensic examination of what was going on was spot on.

He pinged Mako Vunipola for “going under and up”. George Colombe, on the other side of the scrum, “was straight and good”. When he pinged Racing they “had their legs too far back” or “straight down onto the knees”.

The seven scrum penalties Gauzere gave to Saracens in Dublin – some we could see for ourselves. The others – well, nobody knows.

I have respect for Owens’ interpretation even though he did on this occasion award 22 penalties – something he will have to seek absolution for.

Absolution

Speaking of absolution – Saracens now have time to consider their actions. Not for one moment will they reflect with anything remotely resembling a smidgeon of guilt.

Their English players in the squad will relish the amount of easy match-time that they will get.

Hopefully for them there will be 14 Test matches, including the Lions tour, by the time the season ends.

The lack of attrition in the Premiership will be a boon for them and their training will be tempered around how few Championship matches they are let play.

The largest pocket of England players will be fresh for their Test matches, which is not good for the rest of the Six Nations. There might not even be a championship next year the way things are going. If that is the case do Saracens get back in?

A year in purgatory and no Champions Cup to keep them company down there. There is a God!