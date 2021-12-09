Molloy: I wish I had done better, I wish I had been confident and backed myself

Of all the puzzling decisions that have engulfed Irish women’s rugby in recent times, Claire Molloy’s fall down the pecking order is one of the most difficult to get your head around.

By her own admission, she had struggled with injury, but having her confidence shredded to such an extent that she was racked with self-doubt at a time when she really should have been a key figure in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier campaign is jarring.

After-all, Molloy is one of the finest rugby players this country has produced, which was duly recognised by her induction to the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.

At 33, she had plenty of miles on the clock, yet there is a nagging sense that she had more to offer before Ireland missed out on World Cup qualification and she later retired from international duty.

For a player who has given so much to her country over the years, not least in juggling her job as a doctor, it was a bitterly disappointing way to sign off on a glittering career.

“I think the last few months for myself have been difficult,” Molloy admits. “Obviously being dropped after the France game, picking up an injury and being probably not as fit as I would have liked in terms of different niggles over the last six months. I suppose it has been the most injury-ridden season I have ever had.

“It’s frustrating and I suppose I began to have a real lack of confidence. When selection is not going your way and you have been so lucky and privileged to wear that number seven shirt and then when it’s taken away, reflecting on it, I would love to have had more confidence in myself and say ‘Look, you’ll get there. You’ll play well again.’

“But I definitely think it played into the last month of my career. I was probably at my lowest confidence I have ever been at as an international player.

“That last 20 minutes against Scotland, I kinda forgot about all that and just played the way I could. I wish that had been my output the entire time but it’s just difficult.

“Don’t underestimate the pressure to perform. I wish I had done better. I wish I had been confident and backed myself. But that wasn’t to be the case.

“Watching the Spain game was probably one of most painful experiences I’ve had on the side of a pitch,” says Molloy (below).

Committing to another World Cup cycle was ultimately asking too much of a woman who is facing the reality that many of her work colleagues are now her boss due to the time she has taken out of her A&E specialist training to focus on rugby.

Like the rest of her team-mates, Molloy, who will continue playing with Wasps, accepted her portion of the blame for Ireland’s poor showing in Italy, but she wants to see that responsibility shared across the board.

“I suppose we, as a player group, have been very accountable to our failures going forward,” the abrasive back-row maintains.

“Obviously we need to look at the broader picture of the women’s game and there is accountability across the board that needs to be sought in terms of how we go from here.

“If we look at the progress in the last eight years of the women’s game, unfortunately it has been on a downwards decline.

“From the success of 2014, Six Nations in 2015, we were in a Grand Slam decider in 2017, and unfortunately we have fallen behind the rest of the pack really.

“So, I think what we would like to see going forward is just accountability that we haven’t let the outcomes of the 2018 review that was proposed and the goals set by the IRFU and the committee, going forward, how does that look in terms of their own internal and independent review and what outcomes will be changed from that, how we will we address this, how will we catch up with teams like France and England in terms of strong domestic league structures.”

Molloy has seen first-hand the progress England have made since pumping resources into their domestic league.

She hopes to see the IRFU follow suit in terms of the Energia

All-Ireland, whilst also addressing the balance between Sevens and 15s rugby.

“Obviously look at results and outcomes, the current approach, has it been successful? No. Based solely on results if you look at where we are in world rankings and not qualifying for the World Cup,” Molloy adds.

“Sevens have come desperately close to qualifying for the Olympics but they haven’t succeeded in the last seven years.

“So, I think whatever we are doing currently hasn’t produced the success we would want in either programme.”