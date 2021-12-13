The IRFU will have to explain their running of women's rugby to government as Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers who say they are treating the letter sent by 56 current and former players with "the utmost seriousness".

The letter to the two Ministers at the top of the Department of Sport, which is published in full on Independent.ie and is signed by the likes of Fiona Coghlan, Lynne Cantwell, Claire Molloy, Lindsay Peat and Ciara Griffin, says the players have "lost all confidence and trust" in the union's running of the women's game.

Ministers Martin and Chambers have replied to the players, assuring them that their concerns will be taken seriously and offering to meet directly with them as well as the IRFU.

Sport Ireland will also be brought into the equation in a situation that escalated today, with the union rejecting the players' assertions and questioning the timing of their letter.

A government statement said: "Ministers Martin and Chambers have received a letter which outlined a number of issues of concern within women’s rugby in Ireland.

"That letter is being considered with the upmost seriousness, particularly in the context of the leadership that the players have shown in recent years in driving the game forward.

"The Ministers have written to the players to let them know they have sought a meeting with the IRFU to discuss the issues raised by the players. They have also requested that Sport Ireland engage with the players.

"The Ministers advised the players they will be happy to meet directly with them also. "

The letter was sent on Friday and calls for government oversight into the running of the women's game and, in particular, the two reviews that are ongoing into the sport.