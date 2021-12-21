Minister Jack Chambers reveals IRFU will ‘listen and engage’ with women players in New Year talks

Jack Chambers has revealed that the IRFU are committed to a more conciliatory approach with the disillusioned ranks of Irish female rugby players and he will engage Sport Ireland to thrash out a closer relationship between the parties in 2022.

The Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht was speaking after he confirmed he has also met with the IRFU this week following on from his meeting with a representative from the players last Tuesday.

“I met a representative group from the Irish rugby players and the IRFU and I want to thank players past and present for leadership and courage they have shown,” he said, after an explosive letter was directed to his office outlining a lack of faith and trust in the governing body.

“They have outlined their concerns and there are three core asks and I’m optimistic having engaged with them and the IRFU that this can move forward.

“They are seeking the publication of the reviews which will now happen. They are looking for better engagement and dialogue with the IRFU and they will meet each other in the New Year to begin this process.

“And they are also looking for oversight and implementation of issues in women’s rugby and Sport Ireland will also be engaged in that process.”

Chambers said he is now confident that there is a mutual platform of respect available for both sides to seek a rapprochement in the New Year.

“It is all about building trust and enhancing respect,” he told Newstalk this morning.

“In everything I do in sport, we’re trying to promote participation in grassroots to build pathways and high performance.

“I was very disappointed with the IRFU’s statement last Monday week but they did release a more conciliatory statement.

“They acknowledge they need to listen and engage and now I’m confident we have a way forward focusing on solutions and a positive pathway and that’s what I’m focused on going forward.”