Minister for State with responsibility for Sport Jack Chambers has said he was "disappointed" with elements of the IRFU's response to the contingent of current and former players who wrote to him and Minister Catherine Martin to express their loss of trust in the governing body last week.

Minister Chambers said the IRFU "could have been more conciliatory in its approach" in comments made to a Oireachtas Committee hearing today.

At the hearing, the Minister was twice asked if the IRFU's funding would be withheld until the dispute was resolved.

However, he said he did not want to pre-empt the outcome of meetings with the players and the union.

Minister Chambers said he and Minister Martin hope to meet a delegation from the group of 59 players next week, before speaking to the IRFU.

The letter, sent last Friday and published on Monday, laid out a litany of serious criticisms of the way the women's game has been run under the IRFU's leadership. The union responded through a statement, dismissing the allegations.

"I am sure you are all aware, on Friday Minister Martin and I received a letter from 59 female international rugby players, both currently active and retired, regarding issues they have with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU)," he said in his opening remarks.

"We have responded to the group to advise that a meeting will be sought with the IRFU and that Sport Ireland will meet with the players to discuss the issues raised. That meeting will take place before Christmas.

"Both Minister Martin and I indicated that we were also happy to meet with the players should that be needed, and I hope that we will be able to do so next week.

"Minister Martin and I will provide any assistance or advice needed that will help to address the issues raised. Sport Ireland has particular expertise in working with National Governing Bodies and high performance athletes and it will work with both the players and the IRFU to address the issues.

"Equality in sport is a key priority for the Government; we want to achieve a sporting landscape where women have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential while enjoying a lifelong involvement in sport."

Under questioning from Senator Shane Cassells, Minister Chambers admitted he'd been left underwhelmed by the strong response from the IRFU who "refuted" the players' concerns and questioned the timing of the letter.

"Look, we'll be engaging in a very frank and comprehensive way with the IRFU on the issues that have been raised by the players," he said.

"They've shown tremendous leadership, not only as players representing the country but also in trying to grown women's rugby over the last number of years.

"And I absolutely respect and take extremely seriously what they've set out to us, and that's why we've sought to do three things.

"We've sought to fully engage with the IRFU and reflect all the issues they've raised, we've asked Sport Ireland to engage with the players around providing assistance and guidance and we're willing to meet the players as well.

"And look, I was disappointed with some of the remarks made in a statement by the IRFU, it could have been more conciliatory in its approach and I'll certainly reflect that when I meet them.

"We need to be solution-focused, we need to have a constructive pathway that deals with the issues raised by the players and that's what I'm focused on doing now.

"So I'll engage with all parties.

"We've obviously involved Sport Ireland, who will play an important role here in terms of providing a solution and have a lot of expertise in resolving issues between and within sporting organisations."

Asked about withholding funding, Minister Chambers said: "I won't pre-empt the discussions we're going to have with the IRFU, with the players and with everyone involved but as I've said the statement should have been more conciliatory, and I don't think it was helpful in terms of trying to resolve the issues raised.

"We'll engage in a robust and frank way with the IRFU to reflect the issues, but also to resolve the matters raised by the players to their satisfaction."

Later, Dr Una May of Sport Ireland said they hope to influence the IRFU's decision around publishing their ongoing review into the running of the game in Ireland.

She believes they can have more success in getting that review published because it features the Sevens side of the game for which they provide the majority of funding, however, she was less optimistic about being able to influence the IRFU in publishing the World Cup qualifying review.

Dr May said Lynne Cantwell, who is a board member of Sport Ireland as well as a signatory of the letter, would absent herself from any Sport Ireland discussions on the topic.