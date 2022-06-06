Michael Lowry an Ireland doubt as Leinster hope to have Johnny Sexton back for Bulls clash

Ulster full-back Michael Lowry is a major doubt for Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand after undergoing a facial operation.

The live-wire 23-year-old suffered the injury in his team's final regular season game against the Sharks and missed Friday's URC quarter-final win over Ulster.

He's been ruled out of this Saturday's semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town and is in a race to be fit for the five-game tour.

Andy Farrell is due to name his squad next week and Lowry will be keen to build on his impressive debut against Italy during the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Leinster hope to have Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong available for their semi-final against the Bulls on Friday night.

Sexton and Lowe sat out last Saturday's win over Glasgow Warriors with ankle and shin problems, but both will be assessed by the province's medical staff before Leo Cullen names his team on Thursday.

Furlong suffered a back issue in that game and will be monitored, but Hugo Keenan is set to return after missing the Glasgow game.

Rónan Kelleher remains out, while James Tracy is nearing a return after his neck injury.