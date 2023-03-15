Mia Hennelly and Charlie Dillon shine as St Anne’s win Munster junior final

The Munster school girls junior cup is going to Clare after St Anne's Community College from Killaloe defeated Coláiste Íde Dingle 46-0 in the final at Musgrave Park.

The school, who won the senior cup in 2022, scored 22 unanswered points in the opening half an hour and that was more than enough to secure the title.

It all started with a third minute try from Mia Hennelly that finished off an excellent drive that was down to brilliant carries by Clara Bigot and Amy Lynch.

This set up St Anne's for a near perfect 60 minutes, a game that saw fly-half Charlie Dillon kick and run over 21 points.

Her tally was complimented by the work of Hennelly, who finished the game with two more tries and that completed a hat-trick from the inside centre.

This wasn’t just a game which saw Hennelly and Dillon rack up the scores, looking at this would take away from the individual performances from the other 13 players who showed extreme discipline to make sure that their side kept penalties to a minimum.

What makes Dillon’s the standout performer was that she missed her first three conversions while battling howling winds in Musgrave Park.

The fly-half rebounded and didn’t miss a single place kick for the rest of the game, no matter what the angle or conditions were.

Hennelly’s final try and Dillon’s conversion completed St Anne’s afternoon while the whole school stood by counting down the seconds to the trophy presentation.

Coláiste Íde Dingle: K Ní Cholgain, A Ní Shuilleabhain, R Ní Dhonnchaidh, C Ní Laoire Nic Aodh, G Ní Chiarnain, S Ní Laoire Nic Aodh, C Ní Laoire; L Brett, S Ní Neill (M Ní Bheolain 45), L Ní Loinsigh, S Seymour, L Nic Chárthiagh, L Ní Leamhna, D Ní Lionsigh, A Ní Raghailligh (A Ní Aodh Ní Riain 35).

St Anne’s: A Coleman: E Gilmartin, L Pearl, M Hennelly, S O’Neill, C Dillon, G Dillon (E Hass 45); A Lynch, C Bigot, E Darcy (E Hennelly 41), M Houlihan, I Quinn, C Ryan (H O’Shaughnessy 22), L Dowling, T Ryan.

Referee: D Carroll