| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Memo to the IRFU: Irish rugby players know the value of flexing their muscle

Ruaidhri O'Connor

After a long negotiation, Irish rugby players agreed to a 10% pay cut and a 10% pay deferral. Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

After a long negotiation, Irish rugby players agreed to a 10% pay cut and a 10% pay deferral. Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

After a long negotiation, Irish rugby players agreed to a 10% pay cut and a 10% pay deferral. Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

After a long negotiation, Irish rugby players agreed to a 10% pay cut and a 10% pay deferral. Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

PEACE in our time. After a month of fraught pay negotiations that threatened Irish rugby’s delicate eco-system, the players and the IRFU finally reached agreement that will carry the game here through until the end of 2020.

When the two parties next meet to discuss the union’s wage bill, it is hoped that the game will be back up and running with some level of normality and that income will again be flowing into Lansdowne Road.

Chief executive Philip Browne has been consistent in his messaging, reiterating time and again that revenues fell off a cliff in late February when rugby ground to a standstill as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.