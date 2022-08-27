Meet the person with the most important job in Ireland for women’s rugby

Gillian McDarby knows what it’s like to go at full speed without brakes and with a big dream to aim for. McDarby was a member of Cycling Ireland’s elite squad from 2002-2007 and went to Switzerland in 2003 to compete in the World B Championships, which was a qualifier for the 2004 Athens Olympics. Her race was in the velodrome, so she was on a bike without brakes. She finished fourth but only first place qualified for the Olympics.

Nineteen years later, McDarby has taken on one of the most important jobs created in Irish women’s rugby. The Dubliner didn’t have a rugby background when she first joined the IRFU in 2014 as the women’s national team programme manager, which initially involved setting up the sevens unit out of a room in DCU with a handful of players. She left after two years to return to her former banking career in asset finance but says: “The day I left was the day I wanted to come back”.

McDarby returned to the IRFU in 2019 as high-performance centre facilities and operations manager, before the new position of head of women’s performance and pathways was advertised this year.

This new job was one of the recommendations from the review into Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

“The type of person I am, I’m always looking at my career and saying, ‘How can I make a difference?’ I just looked at the role and said, ‘OK, it needs somebody that has a strategic mind, that knows how to build environments and I feel I have that skill set. It’s also looking at pathway structures.

“I’ve been involved in that with cycling as well [she was a coach and national team manager]. It’s being able to get the best out of people and that’s probably a strong skill set of mine,” McDarby tells the Irish Independent this week from the Ireland base in Tokyo. “[The interview process] was intense and each time I was like, ‘why am I doing this to myself?!’. It was good, though.”

McDarby prepared for this job interview like she was “going to race for Ireland”. She even listened to recordings of herself practising the big presentation she would deliver to the interview panel that comprised IRFU performance director David Nucifora, as well as Gary Keegan (Irish men’s team performance coach) and Nancy Chillingworth (Olympic Federation of Ireland performance manager).

Her first interview in May lasted around 90 minutes and she gave her presentation, which included pathway structures and how to resource them. She had a second interview with the same panel and a third round with IRFU CEO Kevin Potts. The prep paid off.

McDarby’s appointment was announced by the IRFU on August 4 in the same press release confirming contracts would be offered to women’s 15s players for the first time as part of 43 centralised deals. McDarby is currently with the Ireland squad in Japan and she’ll travel to South Africa on Sunday week with the women’s squad for the Sevens World Cup. She describes her role as “quite vast”. Among the current top lines are contracts. McDarby says there is no “definitive date” by which contracts will be in place, and with respect to players on tour, etc, she doesn’t want to go into the fine detail on them yet.

“We’ve read and looked at seeing what other nations are doing and looked at benchmarking the contracts. I feel what we’ve designed is going to be fit for purpose and it’s at the right level for the girls that will be contracted.

“We’ll be sitting down and discussing what is the right model for players. Some of these players are in full-time roles that are well into their career, so whether they want to put their hand up for the opportunity is their choice as well.

“There are different levels of player: you’ve got kids that are just coming out of Leaving Cert who would be jumping at being a professional athlete and then you’ve somebody that has been in the system a long time and has developed their career alongside that and to look at whether they want to become a full-time professional athlete or they stay with their career.”

McDarby says they’re “still waiting” on the second review into the overall state of the women’s game in Ireland. One of her jobs will be to create a link from underage to senior.

“That’s going to be one of my key focuses: developing that pathway structure and looking at the women’s national talent squad and looking at the age grades from 16s to 18s into senior - and not that they play for their province and then, all of a sudden, they’re into senior.

“So, it’s making sure we have meaningful competition structures in place nationally for these groups in 16s and 18s. There’s a lot of provincial structures out there and there’s a lot of good work going on.”

It was an annus horribilis for Irish women’s rugby last year that culminated in a letter to the Government from 62 former and current players, which stated that “all trust and confidence” had been lost in the IRFU. McDarby’s new position is a pivotal one for many reasons.

“I think what we are doing is we are building that trust. We’ve put resources in place, the recommendations are being carried out and the contracting model is going to support the women. Yes, the trust is being built back up and you can even feel it in the environment. There’s a lot of positive energy and a lot of people have bought into where we’re going to move forward now.”

When McDarby was appointed to the Cycling Ireland board of directors in 2017, she said it was “important to have a female voice”.

And now, in this new role within the IRFU? “Just because I’m a female doesn’t mean my voice needs to be louder. I’m there in my capacity as the head of the women’s performance because of the strength of my CV and who I am. And it’s about now bringing the game to the next level,” McDarby adds.

“I genuinely believe I’m here to do the best for women’s rugby. I’m a woman, yes, that’s a bonus, and obviously, empathy as a woman is stronger and that connection with women is stronger. But I believe I’m the right fit for the role and I’m going to give it the best I can.

“For me, it’s about making sure I support the programmes, that I support the recommendations that have been put forward by the review and making sure we get the game into the place it needs to be. For the women’s 15s, that’s back at the World Cup.

“It’s putting sustainable pathway structures in place for underage squads. It’s also putting in meaningful competition structures. It’s aligning with domestic rugby and making sure we’re getting the best for the game.

“I genuinely believe if we get the pathway structures right, we’ll get the sustainability right, and that will equal success.”

McDarby is on an initial three-year contract but plans on being there much longer. The hope for Irish women’s rugby is that the brakes are off and it’s full speed ahead.