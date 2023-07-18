Meath ladies football star Vikki Wall targeting Olympic place after agreeing Rugby Sevens switch

GAA and WAFL star Vikki Wall looks set to make a bid to play for the Ireland Women’s sevens side at next year’s Olympic Games.

The Irish Independent understands that a deal with the IRFU is close and that Wall, whose Meath team exited the LGFA All-Ireland Championships at the quarter-final stage with defeat to Kerry last Saturday, is set to leave her Australian club North Melbourne, having been convinced that her future lies with a different form of oval ball.

The IRFU’s interest in Wall was first reported in these pages on January 17, with the 2021 LGFA Player of the Year, who won All-Ireland medals with the Royal county in 2021 and 2022, visiting the union’s High Performance Unit in Blanchardstown during a visit home for Christmas, where she met with coaches including former XVs senior coach Greg McWilliams.

Although the deal has yet to be finalised, her path to Paris is not straightforward as she will come into a settled squad who qualified for the Games earlier this year.

However, the union will look to fast-track her development and make the most of her undoubted physical attributes in order to get her up to speed in time to play in the new-look SVNS series which kicks off in December.

Wall signed a two-year deal with the North Melbourne team shortly after completing her back-to-back All-Ireland success with Meath last July. However, she was back in league action for her home county in March and was involved in their championship campaign, which ended prematurely following their defeat to the Kingdom last weekend.