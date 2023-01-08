| 6.9°C Dublin

Me, Graham Rowntree, a two-hour chat and a ten-minute argument

Paul Kimmage

We spoke for two hours and argued for ten minutes, but I wasn’t looking for the juicy headline the Munster coach feared

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The first thing Nick Cave says in Faith, Hope and Carnage is that he hates interviews. You could see that as a dispiriting start to a book that’s basically a 304-page interview — by Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan — but it’s hardly news. In the 1980s, Cave’s relationship with journalists was so fraught and combative it occasionally spilled over into actual violence. It subsequently calmed considerably, but always remained slightly uneasy and guarded. Eventually he stopped giving interviews altogether, a decision that seemed understandably prompted by the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in 2015.

Giving up speaking to the press is not uncommon in a 21st century pop world rich in other means of communicating with your audience — few major stars still submit to the old-fashioned treadmill of promotional interviews around a new release, but it’s usually rooted in a desire to control one’s public image: better to maintain a painstakingly curated presence on Instagram, with every photo digitally airbrushed to perfection, every accompanying caption carefully vetted, than have your off-the-cuff thoughts mediated by a journalist.

