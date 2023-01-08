Me, Graham Rowntree, a two-hour chat and a ten-minute argument

The first thing Nick Cave says in Faith, Hope and Carnage is that he hates interviews. You could see that as a dispiriting start to a book that’s basically a 304-page interview — by Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan — but it’s hardly news. In the 1980s, Cave’s relationship with journalists was so fraught and combative it occasionally spilled over into actual violence. It subsequently calmed considerably, but always remained slightly uneasy and guarded. Eventually he stopped giving interviews altogether, a decision that seemed understandably prompted by the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in 2015.

Giving up speaking to the press is not uncommon in a 21st century pop world rich in other means of communicating with your audience — few major stars still submit to the old-fashioned treadmill of promotional interviews around a new release, but it’s usually rooted in a desire to control one’s public image: better to maintain a painstakingly curated presence on Instagram, with every photo digitally airbrushed to perfection, every accompanying caption carefully vetted, than have your off-the-cuff thoughts mediated by a journalist.

Okay, so my Irish is not what it should be but there was a moment during Friday’s Rugbaí Beo on TG4 that struck a chord. Around 15 minutes had passed in the game between Munster and the Lions and the producer cut to a camera in the stand where Marcus Horan had secured a chat with Mike Prendergast, the Munster attack coach.

“Thanks for talking to us, Mike,” Horan said.

He did it again, later in the game, when an interview with Ivan van Rooyen, the Lions head coach, had concluded: “Thanks for talking to us, Ivan.”

Because that’s the thing about being a broadcaster, or a journalist, when a subject agrees to give you some time.

You’re always grateful.

I was grateful to Graham Rowntree. Seven years had passed since my last ‘rugby’ interview — a chat with the former French international, Laurent Benezech, in November 2014 — when his truths about the game, and where it was headed, had made pariahs out of both of us. But it was no surprise when Graham took my call.

It was a summer’s day in late July and he was in Galway with his wife, Nicky.

“What are we talking about?” he asked.

“Your life and times.”

“Can we push it back a few weeks?”

“Not a problem, Graham.”

“Great stuff.”

We went back a long way — September 2007 to be precise — and a book I was researching about Matt Hampson, a 20-year-old Leicester prop who had been catastrophically injured playing for England. Graham had mentored Matt since boyhood and was visibly upset at what happened. And no one spoke more eloquently about what it was to play for Leicester and the values at the club.

But the game had changed.

​It was obvious from the moment we sat down at the Castletroy Park Hotel that someone had got to him. He seemed edgier. Guarded. “So what have you been doing?” he asked.

“Mostly interviews,” I replied. “I move around, all sports, actually, the last time I was in this hotel was Paul O’Connell. That wasn’t yesterday — it was about 2014.”

“Twice wasn’t it?”

“With Paul? It was twice, yeah. How the f**k do you know that?” Then I laughed: “Somebody has given you a brief: ‘Watch this f**ker!’”

“So what happened?” he asked. “What was that whole incident with ‘us’ [Munster]? Because when I said I was going meet you ... ”

“A year before you came here in 2017, they signed Gerbrandt Grobler from Racing who had been busted for steroids. And they make a big deal here about doing things proper, and ‘we’ve got values’ but they all stood up for him. So I wrote a piece about it. Where are your values now? It’s pro sport. You stand for f**k all.”

“Was he banned for it?” he asked.

“He got two years,” I said. “So I wrote about it, and some of the fans down here went f**king crazy, and I’m not sure if I’m meant to apologise but that’s my job.”

“You don’t have to apologise to me,” he laughed.

We were off and running.

The first half hour went swimmingly. We started with his life in Limerick and obvious affection for the province, then spoke about his roots and the people and places that had shaped him. His father, Chris, was an engineer. He had met Nicky in a warehouse for the supermarket chain Asda when they were stocking shelves.

He played for Leicester, got a job with an insurance broker, and won his first cap for England. And the more he spoke about those times — Darren Garforth, the tighthead at Leicester, was a scaffolder; Richard Cockerill, the hooker, dabbled in carpentry — the more it seemed, at least to me, that they were the lucky guys.

That’s what prompted the question.

“What about the suggestion that the game was healthier in the amateur era?” I asked.

“Healthier?”

“Yeah, healthier.”

“In what regard?”

“You’re an intelligent man; I shouldn’t have to spell that out for you.”

He laughed: “Well, clearly I’m not.”

“Healthier with regard to the concussion, the physicality, the damage being done ... How long was your playing career?”

“I started at 19 and finished at 35.”

“How many guys these days will play that long?”

“Not as many,” he said. “The demands of the game now are greater, the impacts, the toll on your body. Yeah, it’s a harder game now.”

“So the window is shorter?”

“Clearly.”

“So that aspect of it.”

“Whether it’s healthier?”

“Yeah.”

“The game is a better product,” he said, “and I think teams have just naturally progressed. You bring in nutrition, sports science, conditioning ... You need weights and conditioning to make you healthy; to hold your body together.”

​“But the price being paid for that is what we’re seeing now,” I said. “The concussions, the dementia, the lawsuits. You can’t deny that the price of getting bigger and hitting harder [I slammed a fist into my palm] is a lot of what we’re seeing now?”

“I’m not getting into that,” he said.

“Why not?”

“Because I don’t want to.”

“Okay,” I said, “we’ll park it.”

And I was ready to park it; I’d asked a fair question, and he’d given me a fair answer, but then he said something that wasn’t fair: “I’m not going to create a headline for you.”

I shook my head and sighed.

“Paul, I’m not naive,” he said. “You can stop this now if you want. I’ll walk out. I’m not afraid. I am not getting f**ked over.”

“I don’t do headlines.”

“I don’t care. I’ll walk out now.”

“I’d rather you didn’t walk out.”

“Me too, but I’m not going to get pulled into something that ... concussion, dementia, I’m not getting pulled into that. Make it about my life and times as you said — my story — but don’t f**k me over to try and create some juicy story about concussion.”

“I don’t do juicy stories.”

“You clearly do.”

“I clearly do not.”

“You clearly have made your career from doing it,” he said.

And now I was really pissed.

“I clearly took four years out of my life, four f**king years, to write about a 20-year-old England international who was paralysed from the neck down. Do you know how much money I earned from that? What would you say? Take a guess?”

“Regardless of who you think you are now,” he said “if you keep speaking to me like that I’m walking out.”

“You’re accusing me of writing juicy stories.”

“No, I’m saying you’re not going to make one out of me.”

“I don’t do that. I’m trying to explain that’s not what I do.”

​“It’s not a reflection on what you’ve done,” he said. “I couldn’t give a f**k. But you’re not doing it to me. You’re not going to create a concussion story out of me.”

“The question was whether the game is healthier now?”

“Why the f**k should I stay here now? You had a little rant at me there because I’m not going to roll over for you.”

“I don’t want you to roll over Graham.”

“You got me here to talk about concussion.”

“Oh for f**k sake!” I said. “It’s a small aspect of the interview. Forget about it. We’ll move on.”

And we did.

In Gods at Play, a brilliant memoir about his life as a sportswriter, Tom Callahan tells a story about a conversation he had once after an interview with the great American basketball player, Larry Bird.

“Are you going to write about my father’s suicide?” Bird asked.

“Yes,” Callahan replied.

“Do you have to?”

“It’ll be small,” Callahan said. “Trust me.”

But it was obvious the player knew little about the journalist.

“What are you shooting for in these stories?” he asked.

“You mean length?”

“No, what are you shooting for?”

“Two things,” Callahan said. “True to me, fair to you.”

I thought of Callahan last September as I was driving home from Limerick. My explosive exchange with Graham Rowntree was true to me, and would make a great interview, but was it fair to him? I wasn’t sure. We had argued for ten minutes and spoken for two hours, but it was the argument that would make the headlines. What was fair about that?

My questions about the game were valid. Rugby is in serious trouble. Will it even be played 20 years from now? What’s the answer? And how’s it going to get fixed if those who earn a living from the game — the administrators and managers and coaches and players — won’t acknowledge or address the issues?

That’s why, true to me, I’m raising them now.

Graham has had a rough ride at Munster but there have been signs these last few weeks that he is slowly turning things around. And it’s not my job to be happy for him, but I sent him a text last Sunday after the win over Ulster: “Well done, Graham.” I like him, always have, and it was a privilege to spend some time with him again.

But Marcus says it best: “Thanks for talking to us, Graham.”