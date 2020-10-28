'McFarland has built a style and a culture' - O'Driscoll happy to put Ulster 'basket-case' jibe in rear-view mirror

With his regular BT Sport gig frequently bringing him back to Kingspan Stadium on European nights, Brian O'Driscoll is never long in waiting to be reminded of his most infamous assessment of the side.

Indeed, his frequent punditry partner in crime Stephen Ferris joked earlier this year that the Irish legend could hear the phrase 'basket case' thrown at him half a dozen times when walking from one end of the ground to the other. Even in times of empty stadiums, there's no escape, his social media timeline illustrating just how the remark continues to irk certain sections of the Ulster fanbase even some two and a half years on from the discussion.

His original comment had come as the northern province muddled their way through the 2017/18 campaign, lurching from one controversy to another and parting company with Director of Rugby Les Kiss shortly before learning that his replacement Jonno Gibbes planned on leaving too.

“They don’t have a coach, the province is a little bit of a basket case at the moment," he had told Off the Ball when discussing his former team-mate's Jordi Murphy's then imminent move north.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale were among the Ulster players who voiced their displeasure at the statement in the aftermath, and looking back, O'Driscoll can understand why it continues to touch a nerve even now.

“Yeah, there’s been no escaping it,” he admitted. “I made the bed for myself in fairness, so I’ve got to sleep in it.

“Listen, I wouldn’t like to hear someone say it about my own club so I can understand the reaction that it got and the reaction that it still gets.

“If I could go back and say it again, the only thing I would change is that, rather than say ‘Ulster are a (bit of a) basket case’, I would say ‘from where I’m sitting’ or ‘from my point of view’ Ulster are a basket case.

“Because I suppose on the outside you can never know if that’s really the case. I should have made it clear that this was my specific opinion rather than be so ‘broad-brush’ about it.”

Such reaction from former team-mates, the next generation, or even partisan sections of a support base is a necessary hazard of the job for all those moving into the media after their playing days though and O’Driscoll has no regrets about calling the situation as he saw it at the time. It is, after all, what he's being paid to deliver.

“To be honest, it still felt like they were in disarray at the time and I think they probably were," he said. "I might have known a few things that were going on behind the scenes as well that people wouldn’t have been privy to, that people probably put out about the treatment of others and so on.

“It just felt like it was an incredibly disjointed organisation, struggling with leadership on and off the pitch. Yeah, it was one of those comments that certainly has followed me around for a few years since and probably will for many more.”

Read More

Happily for Ulster, the side are in much better place at present with O’Driscoll impressed by the trajectory the side are on since appointing Dan McFarland.

“The environment that he came into, the squad he inherited, to get Ulster to a PRO14 final in the amount of time he has, he should be massively commended for that,” O’Driscoll added.

“I think he’s built a style, he’s built a culture, and he’s built an environment where people want to play for him. He’s doing all the right things. They’re maybe still lacking in a few key positions just to go to that next level, be that European semi-finals, be that winning PRO14 titles. Just to get up to where Leinster are, it’ll probably take a few signings but they’re going in the right direction.

“If they keep that trajectory, they’ll soon be back to where they were a decade ago when they were on the cusp of challenging for the European Cup and other titles.”

Then, as now, it was O’Driscoll’s native province Leinster standing in their way. While the domestic dominance of Leo Cullen’s side can make the gap feel as wide as ever as the Leinster Academy and schools systems continue to churn out PRO14-ready player, after PRO14 ready-player. Indeed another four debutants were blooded in their latest win over Zebre at the RDS last weekend - the result a comprehensive 63-8 win.

But the man who played against Ulster in the 2012 Heineken Cup final and the league decider a year later knows from experience that nothing in sport is set in stone.

“You have to remember too, that this Leinster assembly-line thing and that change to a winning culture, it’s relatively new," he said. "We were also-rans, we flattered to deceive for years, before we got our act together.

"Yes, Leinster will always have that advantage in player numbers, but it absolutely can be done because success feeds success. It encourages young kids to choose rugby over other sports, or that kids have that burning ambition to get into the Ulster set-up because they’re winners, because they’re successful.

"These things are a virtuous circle and that’s where Leinster have succeeded, all categories are feeding into a positive stream. You have to create that and Ulster seem to be on the road towards doing that."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph