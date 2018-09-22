Matured and energised Manu Tuilagi ready to relaunch England career after cleansing ritual from Samoan witch doctor

Manu Tuilagi, cleansed of evils spirits by a local witch doctor in Samoa last November, revived and rehabilitated through the supportive company of his Leicester teammates, feels he is ‘getting better and better with every game,’ as he sets his sights on a sustained period of play for club and country through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

There is little doubt that England’s prospects of doing well in that tournament are closely connected with Tuilagi’s well-being. Hence his recall on Thursday to the England training squad. The 27 year old is the game-changer, the go-to man, the big-blastin’ centre who single-handedly shredded the All Blacks in 2012.

The powerhouse centre who can frighten any defence, who can bust any line, is back in rude health and fine form, a more rounded figure spiritually following the birth of his first child, daughter, Leilani, five months ago, refreshed after lengthy snooker sessions (top break 50) during his lay-offs and more energised, too, with a point to prove after missing so much action, entire blocks of seasons, for the last three or four years.

Incredibly, his last start for England at Twickenham was in 2013, his last starting test internationally came seven months later in New Zealand. Tuilagi has been missed. Touch wood all ye England and Tigers’ fans – Manu is back in business.

The man himself is stoical about his fate, believing that ‘life isn’t easy for anyone,’ and that repeated set-backs are the human lot. Tuilagi refuses to get carried away or look too far ahead but in one thrilling, barrelling, spreadeagling run against Newcastle a fortnight ago he gave a snapshot of the old Manu, the irrepressible force that scatters would-be tacklers and sets teams on to the front foot.

“I have never seen him have as much energy and acceleration (as he has),” said Jones. “He just seems mentally to be in the game. The way Leicester are playing now affords him more opportunities.”

And the man at the sharp end of that tilt in playing strategy also likes what he sees in Tuilagi and speaks as one who used to track the Tigers’ centre in the hope of taking advantage of the havoc being reaped upfield.

“Like all X-factor players, Manu gets better the more he plays,” said Leicester head coach, Geordan Murphy. “He is getting close to his best now. He says that he feels comfortable in his body and is doing everything he needs to do to stay on the field and get fit. He is a tremendous asset.”

Off the field, lengthy absences on the sidelines have caused Tuilagi certain issues, be it ‘dark days,’ with a long-running groin problem (2014-15) or the serious late-night spat that saw him plead guilty to assaulting two female police officers and evicted from Stuart Lancaster’s World Cup squad. Those days appear behind him, through maturity, through fatherhood and a cleansing ritual he underwent in Samoa ten months ago which involved two hours a day massage by a witch doctor over four days as they sought to rid Tuilagi’s body of three spirits that had married themselves to him.

“We are quite superstitious people and although it is quite hard for you people to believe it, there was no harm in going to try and fix it,” said Tuilagi. “The witch doctor said it is done (evil spirits banished). Sometimes I wish I had never got injured but you have got to take control of your life. Some say it is bad luck but everything happens for a reason.

“There were a lot of dark days but I always think that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. I always try and play until it is impossible. I always think I will get back. Otherwise there is no point being here and playing. I always feel that I will get back to my best. I’m feeling good now, feeling better and better after every game.”

Tuilagi will probably never be an angel. Jones was quick to slap him down for his curfew-breaking excursion with Denny Solomona at the August camp. There is something of the naïf about him, a boy still at heart but, seemingly, one more aware of his responsibilities.

“Of course my daughter has given me perspective on life, seeing her lying there at 5.30 in the morning,” said Tuilagi the Re-Born. “I’m changing the nappies. I’m well used to that. I’ve got about 20 nephews and nieces and had to do that for my brothers. When you are fit and playing, you take everything for granted and can even go through the motions some days. I’d never do that now. I’m just enjoying do what I do, coming to train with the boys and preparing to play as best as I can. I always tried to be positive. That is naturally way I am.”

It is extraordinary to discover that Tuilagi has only 26 England caps ( plus one for the Lions in 2013), a slender return on such talent. The same was said about Jonny Wilkinson at one stage in his career albeit the fly-half did have (unwanted) global fame and a World Cup medal to his name at that point a decade or so ago when repeated injury had taken such a toll on his physical and mental well-being. Then came the move to Toulon and a late-career flourish. Tuilagi, for now, is rooted in the Leicester community that has served him so well. Wilkinson’s tale of an upturn in fortunes is in his mind, too.

“Loyalty goes both ways and the club have helped me a lot,” said Tuilagi who resisted lucrative offers from elsewhere when signing a three year extension with Leicester in 2015. “That is what you have got to think about (in contract talks). Quite a few people have mentioned Jonny. I look at his comebacks and it gives me a lot of hope.”

No-one could deny Tuilagi that.

