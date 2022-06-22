Maoris add more firepower for Ireland opener

All Black TJ Perenara will line out for the Maoris against Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile

The Maori All Blacks have added more firepower to their roster ahead of next week's tour opener against Ireland.

All Blacks back-row Cullen Grace is one of three Super Rugby players who have been called up by coach Clayton McMillan for the Hamilton meeting with Andy Farrell's men.

The Crusaders' No 8 is joined by Blues' scrum-half Sam Nock and Highlanders back-five forward Max Hicks.

The squad already features All Blacks' scrum-halves TJ Perenara and Brad Weber, wing Josh Ioane and prop Tyrel Lomax.

"It’s great to have three quality additions to the wider squad, we welcome back Sam Nock and the two debutants Cullen Grace and Max Hicks," Lomax said

"These guys will give us a more flexibility to prepare and put up our best performance against the top tier team Ireland over the coming weeks.”

Ireland have landed in New Zealand and take on the Maori in a weeks' time, four days out from the first Test on Saturday week.

Farrell is likely to leave his front-liners on ice for the game, Ireland's first against the Maori since 2010.

They meet them again in the final week of a gruelling tour.