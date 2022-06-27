Maori All Blacks team named for Wednesday’s clash with Ireland

Experienced Kiwi scrum-half TJ Perenara must make do with a place on the Maori All Blacks bench for Wednesday's opening game of the summer tour against Ireland.

Perenara was a surprise omission from the All Blacks Test squad, and although he would have seen the Maori game as a chance to prove a point to head coach Ian Foster, he will now have to do so off the bench.

Chiefs man Brad Weber, who has been capped 17 times by the All Blacks, gets the nod ahead of Perenara, with both scrum-halves named as co-captains for the clash in Hamilton.

Head coach Clayton McMillan has selected a blend of experience and rising young talent with 10 debuting Maori All Blacks getting the nod.

There is a first for brothers Zarn and Bailyn Sullivan to be named in the same team, with Zarn starting at fullback, and Bailyn providing back-line cover on the bench.

Household Super Rugby names including Shaun Stevenson, Josh Ioane, Billy Proctor, Tyrel Lomax and Cullen Grace will start against Ireland.

“We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday,” McMillan said.

“They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence.

“Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whānau and their iwi.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase Maori rugby internationally, it has been 12 years since the Maori All Blacks last played Ireland, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton).”

Ireland will name their team on Monday night (Irish time).

Maori All Blacks: Z Sullivan; S Stevenson, B Proctor, R Poihipi, C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane, B Weber (capt); O Norris, K Eklund, T Lomax; J Dickson, I Walker-Leawere; C Suafoa, B Harmon, C Grace. Reps: T Thompson, T Williams, J Ainsley, M Selby-Rickit, TK Howden, TJ Perenara, R Love, B Sullivan.